Marvel actor could become DC’s most iconic villain





The Marvel Universe and the DC Universe are two massive franchises that rarely intersect. There are plenty of examples of actors working in both universes, but they’re usually from different eras, like how two different Batmen Christian Bale and Michael Keaton played two Marvel villains in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the next one Thor: Love and Thunder. But could an actor in the most recent Marvel movie make an immediate leap into the DC Universe in one of its most infamous roles? Several leaks and rumors suggest it might be possible. Eternals actor Barry Keoghan wowed audiences as Eternal mind-controlling thug Druig, but a rumor from multiple sources claims his upcoming role as Stanley Merkel in The batman is not all it claims to be. From a blind article by a celebrity gossip source two me, Keoghans’ role could actually turn out to be the Joker. What’s more, a message now deleted Keoghans’ brother claimed he would play the Joker, and another tweet now deleted from the leaked account BigScreenLeaks also claimed the same. A single rumor wouldn’t do much to tell, but these three leaks, while suppressed, cast doubt on Keoghans’ supposedly innocuous role. Barry Keoghan as Druig Eternals. Marvel studios Could this be the first example of a Marvel actor actively playing a major role in the DC Universe? It certainly seems like a waste to cast a rising star like Keoghan as Stanley Merkel, Commissioner Jim Gordon’s first partner. It’s fair to speculate if this role could be the prelude to a major foe in Batman’s future after the Dark Knight faces off against the Penguin and the Riddler. As exciting as this rumor may be, it could be a problem for both huge franchises. Marvel might not start production for eternal 2 yet, but DC is not starting production of the sequel The batman That is. There’s a chance that Keoghans’ timeline will impact or delay one movie or the other. Keoghan is expected to appear as the former partner of Commissioner Gordon of Jeffrey Wrights. Warner Bros. Programming conflicts aside, it bodes well for the future of Marvel and DC. If this actor can juggle two, it could mean that others can do the same. Gone are the days of actors choosing one or the other Scarlett Johansson for Marvel, Ben Affleck for DC. Finally, we could see actors going through those streams and allowing for more availability between the two superhero franchises, although that could pose a potential crossover issue. The batman opens in theaters on March 4, 2022.

