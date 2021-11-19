Kate Middleton Proves She’s The Queen Of Recycling – Hollywood Glam And Banana Dress (

Kate Middleton has been redesigning a lot of her outfits lately, with a number of deja vu moments in recent months

The Duchess of Cambridge rarely does anything other than shine and her night at the Royal Variety show this week was no different.

But while her green sequined maxi dress looked spectacular, there was one thing she wasn’t… brand new. Because, like many celebrities, she makes eco-friendly decisions when it comes to her wardrobe on the red carpet.

Prince William last month asked guests at his Earthshot Award ceremony to consider the environment when planning their outfit for the glitzy event – but the only person he has no need to convince was his wife Kate. She is once again wearing her favorite looks since joining the royal family ten years ago.

While we commoners wouldn’t even consider wearing a 2,000 dress just once, it’s more unusual for royals, who have designers lining up to make them. stunning outfits that don’t care about the price.

But Kate appears to have upped her game when it comes to the re-dress recently, with a number of deja vu moments over the past few months, including her Remembrance Sunday coat.

And it’s not just her very expensive dresses that Kate wears again, she’s also donned several of her bargains on a number of occasions.

Like most expectant moms, Kate also kept a lot of maternity clothes she bought when she was expecting Prince George, reusing them when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

But nothing beats the trusty pair of boots she’s been wearing regularly for the past 17 years – both for royal events and on outings with her family.

Take a look back at some of Kate’s best fashion recycling moments …

Watch a



















Picture: Getty Images)











When Kate took center stage in Queens at this year’s Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, she chose not to purchase a new black outfit for the emotional day.

Instead, she wore the same Alexander McQueen military-inspired jacket that she wore for the event in 2021.

She paired it with a pair of Princess Dianas pearl earrings.

Watch two

















Picture: Getty Images)





















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)







Kate dug even deeper into her wardrobe for the Earthshot Prize in London last month – and her dress was almost ten years old.

As Prince wore her green velvet blazer again, Kate was stunned in a gorgeous lilac Alexander McQueen gown which she wore as the bride to a BAFTA event in Los Angeles in 2011.

It was also another outlet for her Kiki McDonough earrings, which she previously wore for her sister Pippas’ wedding in 2017.

Look at three

















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)





















Picture: Adam Vallance / Kensington Palace / ROTA)







While we all know Kate loves a designer, she’s also a huge Main Street fan and is often seen in some of our favorite and more affordable brands.

She wore her pink Marks & Spencer suit three times last year, for two public engagements and a video message to promote her 5 Big Questions Early Years project.

Watch four

When it comes to comfy shoes, Kate definitely has a favorite pair of shoes – her trusty 475 Penelope Chilvers ankle boots.

She was first pictured wearing the long tassel, rubber-soled, fully leather-lined riding boots in the grounds of Blenheim Palace in 2004.

Watch five

















Picture: Getty Images)





















Picture: Wireframe)







When Kate stepped out in her bright yellow Roksanda Ilincic gown on their trip to the Sydney Opera House as part of their 2014 Royal Australian Tour, Prince William told her she looked like a banana.

But that clearly didn’t deter her from wearing the 950 dress, as she again wore it for Wimbledon in 2016.

Look at six

















Picture: Getty Images)





















Picture: Wireframe)







Kate wore this stunning animal print dress by Hobbs during two of her pregnancies.

At the first opportunity, she dressed it up, pairing it with a black fascinator. However, on her second outing, her hair was tied back into a more relaxed ponytail.

Dress 169 sold out within minutes and the brand said it was an honor to see it in one of their products.

Look at seven

















Picture: Getty Images)





















Picture: Getty Images)







Kate has worn her teal Emilia Wickstead dress three times, which suggests it’s another of her favorites.

Taking inspiration from the queen’s block colors, the statement piece is always a hit with fashion enthusiasts.

She first wore it on her Royal New Zealand tour in 2014, before bringing it back the following year for a visit to the Action on Addiction Center.

A few years later, she was back on her trip to the BBC to see organizations working to tackle cyberbullying.

Look eight

















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)





















Picture: Wireframe)







Kate also recycled outfits for special royal occasions, and her cream Alexander McQueen coat dress has now had three outings to high-profile events.

She bought the piece for her daughter Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015, and re-wore it for Trooping the Color the following year and for a trip to Belgium in 2017.

Many fans believed she also wore the dress to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018, however, it was actually a different outfit – but very similar.

Look nine

















Picture: Getty Images)





















Picture: Timmie / BACKGRID)







Most recently, Kate recycled a gorgeous, glitzy green dress for the Royal Variety Performance.

The Jenny Packham number is covered in glitter, making it the perfect choice for the red carpet.

She wore the dress for the first time just before the pandemic, during her royal tour of Pakistan with her husband Wills.

