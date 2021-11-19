Prince Albert says Princess Charlene’s illness has nothing to do with our relationship





Princess Charlene entered a treatment center outside Monaco for further medical treatment just days after returning to the country, and her husband, Prince Albert, made it clear that his wife’s health is paramount while dispelling rumors that it has something to do with the state of their marriage. In an exclusive interview with People, the prince explained that Charlene was suffering from severe exhaustion, both emotional and physical, and together they made the difficult decision that she is not quite ready to resume the normal duties of royal life. . Albert explained that after his wife returned to Monaco eleven days ago after her six-month stay in South Africa due to complications from a sinus surgery, things went pretty well over the first few years. hours, then it became pretty obvious that she was not doing well. Her current condition, he added, is the result of several factors which are private matters, but she was clearly exhausted, both physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and could not cope with official duties, life in general, or even family life. The royal also took the opportunity to dispel any lingering rumors that their long separation is in fact about the breakdown of their relationship after her illness caused Charlene to miss their tenth wedding anniversary in July. I’ll probably say it a few times, but it has nothing to do with our relationship, Albert said. I want this to be very clear. These are not problems in our relationship; not with the relationship between a husband and his wife. It is of a different nature. Albert also said, regarding the time the Princesses spend in South Africa, that there were obviously consequences from her various surgeries and the procedures she has undergone in recent months. It was definitely a factor, but at this point I’d rather not comment further. I can say that she was suffering from incredible fatigue. She hadn’t slept well for several days and was not eating well at all. She has lost a lot of weight, which makes her vulnerable to other potential illnesses. A cold or the flu or, God help us, COVID. He added that, on a positive note, Charlene’s extended departure has caused him to focus more of his attention on couples of six-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. These twins definitely feel the absence of their mother, because on Friday they withheld a few heartbreaking and handmade signs that said, they love him and miss him during an appearance at the Monaco Palace for Monaco’s National Day. More great stories from Vanity Show Inside the sudden disappearance of the most wanted man in the art world

