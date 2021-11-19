Mick Rock, 1970s Music Icon Photographer, Dies at 72 | Entertainment





By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

LONDON (AP) Photographer Mick Rock, whose iconic portraits of rock stars including David Bowie, Lou Reed and Debbie Harry have seen him nicknamed the man who shot in the ’70s, has died. He was 72 years old. A statement posted to the Rocks official social media accounts on Friday said: It is with the heaviest hearts that we share our beloved psychedelic renegade Mick Rock made the Jungian journey to the other side. No cause of death was given. Born in London in 1948, Rock studied at the University of Cambridge, where he met Syd Barrett, a founding member of Pink Floyd, who became one of his first subjects. He was Bowies ‘official photographer in the early 1970s, helping turn singers’ alter egos, androgynous alien superstar Ziggy Stardust, into a sensation. Rock then took some of the most famous musical photos of the era: a topless Iggy Pop on the Raw Power album cover; a spectral Lou Reed on Transformer; Queen’s limbs, faces partially shaded, for the cover of Queen II. People say, man, how did you get all these pictures? Well, because no one else was interested, Rock told The Associated Press in 2002. It wasn’t like I was fighting other photographers to get the photos. People also read … Rock underwent heart bypass surgery and a kidney transplant in the 1990s after years of rock n roll excess. I lived life, he said later. Besides taking the pictures, I lived the life. He gave up smoking and drugs and continued to work, taking images of musicians such as Pharrell Williams, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus. Those who have had the pleasure of existing in his orbit, know that Mick has always been much more than The Man Who Shot The 70s, says the press release announcing his death. He was a photographic poet, a true force of nature who spent his days doing exactly what he loved, always in his delightfully scandalous way. Sharon Osbourne tweeted: We have lost a legend, a true artist Mick Rock. Queen guitarist Brian May said he was sad and shocked to learn of the passing of our friend, photographer Mick Rock. He said the Queen II cover photo gave us a lasting image, inspired some of the look of our Bohemian Rhapsody video a few years later, and has been widely emulated by others over the years since then. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.winonadailynews.com/entertainment/mick-rock-photographer-of-1970s-music-icons-dies-at-72/article_6c461b31-5173-5792-938d-a41fd90aa31f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

