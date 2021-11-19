2004 Super Bowl scandal FX / New York Times document failsExBulletin



toggle legend David Phillip / AP

David Phillip / AP

The initial announcement made waves in the pop culture world: New York times is developing a documentary on Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl incident.

This is because the journal’s documentary work for FX The New York Times presents the series was nothing short of spectacular. In particular, his two films on Britney Spears Coaching Britney Spears, released in February and Controlling Britney Spears, which aired in September are widely credited with sparking a public conversation that culminated late last week with a judge ending the 13-year-old tutelage of the pop star.

These films had such an impact, in part because they made us all reconsider the way Spears was treated over a decade ago by the media, comics, the music industry and more. even his friends and family in light of modern attitudes about misogyny and the mind. health.

But their new documentary, Malfunction: Dressing Janet Jackson, does not have quite the same impact in part, as the film itself reveals a more complicated situation and does not answer some basic questions.

Sorting out the Super Bowl controversy

It centers on the massively explosive controversy sparked when surprise guest Justin Timberlake ripped off a piece of Jackson’s costume during their performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004, briefly exposing one of her breasts.

The thesis of the film is summed up in its title: it argues that Jackson was unfairly and disproportionately punished for “wardrobe dysfunction” as it has been called, while Timberlake, in particular, won Grammy Awards. and continued its charm to show the life of business.

Hidden in plain sight, the film suggests, is how sexism and racism focused criticism on Jackson, given a helping hand by former CBS CEO Les Moonves, that took the whole scandal away. personally, since he had promised NFL officials that the halftime show would be in good shape. for family entertainment.

The documentary features a former Recording Academy employee saying that Moonves, who resigned from CBS in 2018 after several women made allegations of sexual harassment and assault against him, insisted that Jackson and Timberlake apologize when of the Grammy Awards that year. (Timberlake was present and apologized, but Jackson was not present.) As shown in the film, Jackson’s eighth album Damita jo, released a few months after the halftime show, floundered amid controversy as MTV and VH1 appeared to avoid playing its videos.



toggle legend Foreign exchange networks

Foreign exchange networks

“It didn’t just happen to her … it touched us all,” said Jenna Wortham, a New York Times writer who has spoken of identifying with Jackson as a black woman. “I still don’t understand how far they’ve come for Janet.”

It is not a new idea; Jackson fans have long complained that Timberlake paid a much lower price than it did when their stunt went wrong in front of a huge TV audience.

But the film also implies that the idea for the stunt came from Jackson or a member of his team, citing former MTV executive Salli Frattini, senior vice president of MTV who worked on the show at the half time. Frattini says Jackson left the stadium immediately after the incident and never really explained to CBS or MTV staff on site what happened, although the star subsequently issued several public apologies.

According to the movie, people who worked on the show at halftime remember watching a rehearsal with Timberlake where he stripped her skirt off, concluding that it didn’t work. MTV was producing the show at halftime; with a roster of artists including Nelly, Kid Rock, and P. Diddy, the lineup had already spooked the NFL and the network, making it clear that they didn’t want anything too risky to happen.

The film notes press reports suggesting that Jackson’s stylist may have purchased new wardrobe items, including a sun-shaped nipple shield, after the rehearsal. According to Frattini, Timberlake met Jackson and his stylist privately for a few minutes before the performance and they put on the show, where Jackson’s bare chest and a sunburst nipple were on display for a moment.

“I felt betrayed,” Frattini adds during the film. “My gut told me that there had been a private conversation between the wardrobe, the stylist and the artist, where someone thought it would be a good idea. And it backfired. . “

And while it’s tragic how much criticism and backlash Jackson took, the film never really took issue with the idea that this was a mess that could have come from the singer. herself, at a time when everyone involved knew that sexual content on television was a hot issue with CBS, the NFL, and the general public.

Key questions remain unanswered

One of the reasons the word “implying” surfaces here is that the film lacks original interviews with some of the main characters: namely Jackson, Timberlake and Moonves. They also didn’t speak to the stylist who allegedly purchased Jackson’s new wardrobe items. (This stylist, Wayne Scot Lukas, Recount The New York Post in April that the stunt was Timberlake’s idea, as a way to show Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera kissing on stage at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.)

As the film notes, the day after the halftime show, Jackson issued a written apology, which read in part, “The decision to reveal a costume at the end of my halftime show was made after. final rehearsals … MTV was I didn’t know it at all. I didn’t intend to go that far. I apologize to anyone offended, including the audience, MTV, CBS and the NFL. ” she emitted a similar statement in video two days after the incident.

So who came up with the idea? And did the stunt go as planned, or was the intention just to reveal her bra, as reps for Timberlake and Jackson later claimed? The film’s inability to definitively answer some of these fundamental questions is disappointing and robs the program of some power.

The film documents how a deluge of media reactions focused on Jackson’s criticism, at times referring to race and gender in contemptuous and insulting ways. It also suggests another reason why Timberlake survived the controversy is because he apologized to Moonves himself and walked away from Jackson in his first public statements, essentially allowing him to bear the brunt of the publicity. negative.

Timberlake offered a vague excuses on Instagram to both Spears and Jackson in February, admitting that he “has benefited from a system that tolerates misogyny and racism.” Of course, a better apology might have been to say this in interviews for one of the New York Times documentaries on one or the other artist. But the film also notes that Timberlake and Jackson share the same publicist, stating that they shouldn’t be too angry with each other.

What the documentary does well is explain how the controversy over the incident that Frattini says happened so quickly that she initially didn’t notice that it was fueled in part by Conservative activists who have advocated a tougher crackdown on television and radio content for years.

At the time, television and radio stations dominated the media landscape. The Federal Communications Commission had the power to impose fines on broadcasters for presenting material it deemed indecent and ultimately attempted to impose a fine of $ 550,000 on CBS, which was finally thrown by a court of appeal.

In modern times, with a media landscape dominated by streaming services, cable channels, and online platforms not regulated by the FCC, it’s almost strange to see a moment when a flash of nudity sparked such condemnation. Especially at a sporting event that features the violence of professional football and the sensuality of scantily clad cheerleaders.

This is perhaps the main reason why this documentary has less impact than other projects that make us reconsider past scandals distorted by sexism and racism; unlike Spears’ tutelage, what happened to Jackson is not taking place while the film is airing.

She survived the scandal, was inducted the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has a his own two-night documentary is slated to air on A&E and Lifetime early next year, promising to tell her life story in her own way. And concern over the conservative crackdown on media content has been erased by the internet.

Always, Malfunction: Dressing Janet Jackson serves as an important reminder of how the nation viewed sexual content on television differently less than two decades ago, sparked by a high-profile stunt that pushed society’s buttons in a way none of the performers would seemed to anticipate.