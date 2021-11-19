Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Hollywood reacts to devastating verdict





Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts in his homicide trial. Earlier today (November 19), the jury returned a verdict after four days of deliberation. Last year, during protests against police brutality in Wisconsin, Rittenhouse shot dead two people and injured a third, but claimed he acted in self-defense. Rittenhouse has been charged with five counts: reckless first degree homicide, first degree intentional homicide, attempted first degree intentional homicide and two counts of reckless endangering first degree safety. After the verdict was read, Rittenhouse started to shake and hugged his lawyer. The entertainment world has reacted on social media, as much of the United States has been following the trial and its outcome closely. Shameless Star Emmy Rossum called the verdict a devastating blow. Star Trek Actor George Takei tweeted: Justice denied is a blow to our national psyche. The trial was not just a killer, but a system that continues to kill. Today this system has once again defeated true justice. But notice these words: we will never stop fighting for what is right and just. Community Star Yvette Nicole Brown also posted: The good news is white men and boys can still kill whoever they want and get NO jail time! Isn’t that fun! And he killed white people! I bet little Kyle Rittenhouse is going to snap more white power photos with the Proud Boys right away and plan his next massacre. Josh Gad, best known as the voice of Olaf in Frozen wrote: It has now been said that vigilantes can just go and kill people protesting issues like racial equality whenever they want and get away with it. Think about it a bit. Author Roxane Gay tweeted: I knew Rittenhouse would be acquitted, but it is heartbreaking to witness the inevitable, to know that there will be no consequences for the judge, and to know that Rittenhouse and d others like him will be more emboldened to be openly white supremacist vigilantes. Its digging. TV presenter Chris Hayes posted on social media: I sincerely hope this kid will seize the opportunity to change his life and try to make the world a better place rather than continuing George Zimmerman’s life trajectory. Duncan Jones, director and son of Davie Bowie tweeted: America, your legal system is a garbage can fire. Horror filmmaker Josh Ruben also criticized the not guilty verdict: Rittenhouse’s verdict is shameful. A way to empower more scum to incite violence in the streets. Welcome to AmeriKKKa! Scream Actor Matthew Lillard condemned the result: Not guilty. Welcome to the Wild f ****** West. The violence to come will be unprecedented. Author Jessica Valenti also said of the verdict: This is an invitation to future white supremacist violence.

