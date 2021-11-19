



Lady Gaga spoke with a northern Italian accent for nine months to authentically portray Patrizia Reggiani in the next movie Gucci House. Even when the cameras weren’t rolling, she said, she never broke character. But critics have questioned Gagas’ focus since the film’s first trailer released in July, and criticism has escalated as the film nears its November 24 debut. Even a dialogue coach who worked on Gucci House chided his accent, saying the Oscar winners’ voice sounds more Eastern European than Italian in the film. I feel bad to say this, but her accent isn’t exactly an Italian accent. It sounds more Russian, Francesca De Martini recently told the Daily Beast. De Martini is an Italian actor engaged on the Gucci House production as a dialogue coach for Salma Hayek, who plays Pina Auriemma, a close friend and personal astrologer of Reggiani. Corn Gucci House director Ridley scott backs Gagas’ performance, claiming that his accent was absolutely perfect and that his portrayal of Reggiani, who hired a hitman to murder her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, in 1995, was deeply Italian all the time. It had the cadence of an Italian accent, Scott told me at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Thursday night. She had this reduced cadence, and also the rhythm of an Italian accent. His accent is not Russian. Even with Al [Pacino] and the same with Jared [Leto]. They all got the beat of an Italian accent. It should not be criticized. She’s been on the beat all day at home and off set. She even made me speak with an Italian cadence! Giannina No a producer on Gucci House and Scott’s wife also weighed in on the issue. She may be Italian American, but her roots are Italian. So I think his Italian accent came naturally, Facio said on the arrivals carpet at the LA premiere. But the critics are wrong! This dialect trainer is wrong. They are absolutely wrong. I’m three quarters Italian, and I can tell a fake Italian accent and her accent is perfect. Critics should go to school and find out because they are wrong about it. And while Gagas’ accent may inspire debate, no one can doubt his commitment to Gucci. During production, Gaga often fell ill due to her intense transformation into a rejected wife turned murderer. We saw her vomit. We have seen it. We could see the toll he was taking. She was immersed in that character, but that’s how she does it, Facio said. This is how she wanted to do it. She wanted to give the best of herself. That’s why we love it. She is so special and what she gave us, she really gave blood! More great stories from Vanity Show Playing Princess Diana was Kristen Stewart’s fairy tale

