



Baton Rouge is indeed the capital of the state of Louisiana in the United States. It is truly the capital of the parish of East Baton Rouge, the most populous parish in Louisiana, located just on the east bank of the Mississippi River. It has always been the 99th most populous city in the United States, as well as the second largest city in Louisiana after New Orleans, since 2020. It is also the state capital of the 18th most populous state. Baton Rouge had such a population of 227,470 people in 2020, according to the United States Census Bureau; the consolidated population of its reached 456,781 in 2020. Baton Rouge is indeed the heart of the Grand Baton Rouge region, the second largest agglomeration of Louisiana, with a population of 870,569 inhabitants in 2020, against 802,484 in 2010. Baton Rouge’s strategic location on the Istrouma Cliff, the first natural cliff upstream of the Mississippi Delta in the Gulf of Mexico, has given the city historical significance. This allowed the creation of a business district that was not prone to seasonal flooding. In contrast, to protect the river banks and low-lying agricultural lands, the city built a system of dikes extending from the cliff downstream. The city is indeed a culturally diverse hub, with residents from various European countries as well as Africans transported to North America as slaves or indentured servants. It was ruled by seven different governments during the colonial period: French, British and Spanish; the Republic of West Florida, as a territory and state of the United States, confederate, as well as the United States again after the end of the Civil War; as well as the Republic of West Florida, as a territory and state of the United States, Confederate and again in the United States after the end of the Civil War. Baton Rouge is indeed the main developing industrial, petrochemical, medical, scientific, film and technological center of the southern United States. It is home to Louisiana State University, the flagship university of this LSU system as well as the state’s largest institution of higher education. It is also home to Southern University, the flagship institution of the Southern University System, the only predominantly black university system in the United States. The port of Grand Baton Rouge is indeed the tenth in the United States in terms of tonnage handled, and it is the port on the Mississippi River that can accommodate Panamax ships furthest upstream. Lamar Advertising Company, BBQGuys, Marucci Sports, Piccadilly Restaurants, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, ExxonMobil, as well as Dow Chemical Company are among the leading companies operating in Baton Rouge as well as its metropolitan statistical area. Read also: What is the Hollywood library?

