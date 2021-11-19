Netflix Introduces ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Fans to Non-Binary Actor Playing Ed





Cowboy Bebop fans finally got to see what one of the show’s classic characters looks like in live-action. After audience reaction to Netflix’s live action Cowboy Bebop The adaptation was mixed (to say the least), the streamer revealed one final trick for his fan favorite character, Radical Ed. To anyone who’s asked where is Ed? you don’t have to wait any longer. Introducing newcomer Eden Perkins (they / them), who plays Radical Ed in Netflixs COW-BOY BEBOP, now streaming, Netflix Geeked tweeted, giving fans a first look at the live portrayal of the characters. The tweet doesn’t show much, just a GIF of Ed happily waving his arms, then waving at the camera. You can see that she keeps her iconic anime look. I’m so excited for people to get to know Ed. He’s such a cool character, we read in the follow-up tweet, urging fans to watch Perkins’ first interview when he debuted in the frame of Cowboy Bebop: Unlocked, the official YouTube aftershow for Cowboy Bebop, which begins on November 20. While fans were concerned that Radical Ed might not appear in the show’s live-action update at all, the character did appear, despite being in the season one finale. Apparently, if the series is renewed, Ed will play a much bigger role in season 2. Ed has always been a gender non-conforming character, and it’s a good idea to see Netflix pick a non-binary actor in the role. The streamer made a similar gesture when he threw a non-binary actor Mason Alexander Park as the androgynous character Gren in the series. However, most fans of the original anime are not at all happy with the portrayal of Eds. In a clip that leaked online, Ed is seen gesturing and screaming, and acting much like she does in the cartoon. However, that physicality doesn’t always translate into live action, and the clip left a lot of people wondering why the classic animated series needed a live-action update. You can check out Ed’s clip below and judge for yourself. Cowboy Bebop is streaming on Netflix now. RELATED | Here are some pictures of Netflix LGBTQ-Inclusive Cowboy Bebop Series

