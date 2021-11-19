Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty verdict stuns Hollywood





After Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges for his involvement in the Kenosha, Wisconsin shooting last year, members of Hollywood spoke out, calling the verdict “hollow” and saying “the system has once again conquered true justice “. During the summer 2020 protests in Kenosha against police shooting at Jacob Blake, Rittenhouse shot dead two men and injured another with a semi-automatic rifle. He faced several counts, including reckless first degree homicide and use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of reckless first degree security breach, intentional homicide in the first degree first degree and attempted first degree homicide. During the trial, Rittenhouse and his lawyers argued that he acted in self-defense in response to one of the victims, Joseph Rosenbaum, who threw a bag at him. The jury saw more than a dozen videos documenting the protest and the shooting, and the trial became an assessment of whether Rittenhouse’s actions were considered “reasonable.” The trial became national news as the jury deliberated for 26 hours over four days, and Judge Bruce Schroeder made headlines for his conservative stance and the ban on MSNBC from the courthouse. Hollywood members including George Takei, Josh Gad, Roxane Gay and many more have taken to social media to express their frustrations with the trial. “Justice denied is a blow to our national psyche. The trial was not just a killer, but a system that continues to kill. Today this system has once again defeated true justice. But notice these words: we will never stop fighting for what is right and fair, ”Takei wrote. Justice denied is a blow to our national psyche. The trial was not just a killer, but a system that continues to kill. Today this system has once again defeated true justice. But notice these words: we will never stop fighting for what is right and just. – George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 19, 2021 “I knew Rittenhouse would be acquitted, but it is heartbreaking to witness the inevitable, to know that there will be no consequences for the judge, and to know that Rittenhouse and others like him will be more emboldened. to be openly white supremacist vigilantes. It’s digging, ”Gay wrote. I knew Rittenhouse would be acquitted, but it is heartbreaking to witness the inevitable, to know that there will be no consequences for the judge, and to know that Rittenhouse and others like him will be more emboldened to openly being white supremacist vigilantes. It’s hollow. – gay roxane (@rgay) November 19, 2021 See more reactions below. Terrifying day in America. #RittenhouseVerdict – Kristen Schaal (@kristenscaleed) November 19, 2021 The judge knowingly. I REPEAT KNOWING worked this for a not guilty verdict. – Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) November 19, 2021 It seems that at this point we can remove two of the colors from the American flag. Or maybe we already have – Ed Salomon (@ed_solomon) November 19, 2021 I want to be a Supreme Court judge I want to murder 2 people and not go to jail any better 1) cut onions

2) be white (MUSIC INDICATOR: Cherry Pie) – Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 19, 2021 It has now been said that vigilantes can just go and kill people protesting issues like racial equality whenever they want and get away with it. Think about it a bit. – Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 19, 2021 Big day for the killers. – Derek DelGaudio (@derek_del) November 19, 2021 America, your legal system is a garbage can fire. pic.twitter.com/Wam20Q1cVb – Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) November 19, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2021/politics/news/kyle-rittenhouse-not-guilty-reactions-1235116089/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos