Martin Kaymer, undeterred by a 7-year winless drought, returns to Dubai | Golf News and Tour Information





DUBAI, UAE As anyone who has followed Martin Kaymer’s recent fortune must surely know by now, more than seven years have passed since the 36-year-old German won a golf tournament all over the world. His last victory was a big blow, an eight-stroke stomp on the gathered pitch at Pinehurst for the 2014 US Open. Players’ champion the same year, Kaymer also finished first in the 2010 PGA Championship and finalist in the 2011 WGC Match Play. , a result that took him to the rank of world number one.

Heady stuff indeed. But it’s been a long time now. Evidence of the decline in his game, Kaymer arrived in Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship as the 113th best golfer on the planet and 47th in the race in Dubai which will soon be renamed European Tours. Yet the news is not all bad. Over the past two seasons, Kaymer has repeatedly come close to ending his drought of victory, most recently at the BMW International Open in June, where only Viktor Hovland was able to beat his score by 17 under par.

I’m not tired of hearing it’s been seven years since I won the question, Kaymer said. It’s a fact and something that I don’t need to talk about too much. It’s like that. I know where the weaknesses and the problems were in my game. For a long time my game was not where it should be. But I worked hard to eliminate them. If I have to win again, I want to do it the right way.

I have been very close a few times over the past two years, he continued. But I didn’t manage to finish it. It’s really not that easy to win again after such a long time. Expectations are high. Everyone thinks that if you are up there you will win or should win. And that thought is still on my mind. But the most important thing for me is not to compare myself to the past. Im a different person now. I have to hit the reset button and play golf like I did today.

So far this week, Kaymer has performed well. His double of 68 got him eight under for two circuits in the Earth Course designed by Greg Norman at the Jumeirah Estates. Two strokes behind the pace set by Shane Lowry, John Catlin and Sam Horsfield, he is T-6 alongside Open champion Collin Morikawa.

I didn’t think I played as well as I did yesterday, although until the last hole my score was better all of a sudden, said Kaymer, who drove a six on the 18th par-5 for 620 yards. I scored well today. I kept my game together and used the opportunities I created with my short irons. I had a good birdie chance and did a good job finishing them. I am quite happy. Pulling four under par on this course is something I would take any day.

So he’s in the running. Again. And determined to use recent experience to her advantage rather than seeing the prospect of failure as something to be feared.

My overall game is good, somewhere around 7-8 out of ten right now, he said. My iron game is really solid. I don’t make a lot of mistakes in this area. I still hit a few loose discs every now and then. But I guess almost all golfers can say that. And my putting has improved a lot. The combination of good irons and better putting made me a lot more competitive.

The biggest problem I’ve had when in contention is not continuing to play, I don’t mean aggressive, but I definitely held back a bit, he continued. It’s almost like I’m trying to avoid mistakes. Not many people talk about it, but it’s the truth. My main goal over the next couple of days is therefore to continue playing as I have done so far. Up to the 18th or 72nd hole. I’m working on it. And it’s going well.

Indeed, life in general is good for the native of Düsseldorf. He has a lot to do. So much so, in fact, that this will be his last tournament appearance of 2021. For the best of reasons. From there in Dubai, he will return to Germany, where he and his girlfriend, Irene, will await the birth of their son at the start of the New Year.

So I will not play in Abu Dhabi (where he won three times) and Dubai in January, he revealed. No chance. This is my last event of the year. From there I’ll go to Germany and won’t be seen touring again until March. I’ll take this free time. Also, being at home means I won’t be able to practice. So I wouldn’t be prepared for golf or mentally. Considering this, I don’t see the point of going there.

Indeed. Even after seven years, winning isn’t everything.

