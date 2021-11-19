Upcoming Bollywood Movies 2021, 2022 & 2023: Release Date, All Star Cast, Budget & More

Here we have listed the top upcoming Bollywood movies for all movie buffs, which will be released in 2021, 2022 and 2023. We bring you all the original Hindi movies over the next 2-3 years and the big banner movies with their important details.

Most of these films were due out in 2020 or early 20221, but due to the covid-19 pandemic in India, the filmmakers have waited a long time and now they are rushing to reserve the appropriate time slot for their film.

You can bookmark this page for all the latest updates related to upcoming big Bollywood movies hitting theaters soon or direct to OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more.

Related

Top Upcoming South Indian Movies

November 2021 Watchlist on Netflix, Amazon, Disney and more

Upcoming Bollywood Movies 2021 and 2022

Check Out The List Of Highly Anticipated Bollywood Movies Among The First Releases:

1- Dhamaka

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in this film as a reporter. It is a remake of the Korean movie The Terror Live (2013). The film also features Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. It is produced under the banner of RSVP Movies and Ram Madhvani Films.

Fans are excited to see the different side of charmer Kartik Aaryan.

2- Tadap

Action Drama Tadap is based on a southern film Ajay Bhupathis RX 100, it Ahan Shetty, Sunil Shettys’ debut film, its shooting ended on March 10, 2021. It is due out on December 3, 2021. Pritam gave the music on and Rajat Arora wrote the film. The film also features stars Sunil Shetty, Sikander Kher, Sharat Saxena and Amit Sadh. Ragul Dharuman directed the cinematography of the film.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the debut film of beloved superstar Suniel Shetty Aka Anna, Ahan Shetty’s son.

3- Jersey

Jersey Star Shahid Kapoor is a sports drama film directed and written by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who works primarily in the Tamil film industry. The film is about a 36 year old cricketer who has the will to join the Indian team at this age. Filming for the film ended on December 14, 2020.

The Hindi trailer for this movie has not been released yet, watch the trailer of the same name for Nani

After Kabir Singh, fans are eager to see Shahid Kapoor as a cricketer.

4- Prithviraj

The film is directed and written by the famous Chanakya Chandrapraksh Dwivedi series, which is based on the life of Indian historical legend Prithviraj Chauhans. The Shankar-Ehsan-Loy trio provided the music for this historic epic. This is Manushi Chillars’ first Bollywood film, where she plays Prithviraj’s wife, Sanyogita.

Akshay Kumar’s most expensive movie and trade war-era teaser has created a buzz now.

5- Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan star Laal Singh Chaddha is based on the novel Forrest Gump, written by Winston Groom. The director of the film is Advait Chandan and the producers are Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Radhika Chaudhari. It was due out in December 2020 at Christmas, but covid halted the film’s release, the new release date has yet to be confirmed after being postponed again.

6- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

It is a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the producers of the film are Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar. The cinematography is carried out by Santosh Thundiyil. The film is slated to hit theaters next year. Director Anees Bazmee also wrote the story of the film. Veteran comedian-actor Rajpal Yadav is also featured in the film.

7- Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Gangubai Kathiawadi is an upcoming Bollywood film. The story explores the life of Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi, whose husband sold her into prostitution. Hussain Zaidi made history. It also includes Huma Qureshi, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. Filming ended on June 26th. The producers are Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sanjay also gave the music for the film. The distributor of the films is Pen Marudhar Entertainment.

8- The return of Ek Villain

Ek Villain Returns, directed by Mohit Suri, is a sequel to Ek Villain (2014), however, the storyline is different this time around. It is an action thriller, music given in this thriller by various musical artists Jeet Ganguli, Tanishk Bagchi, Mithoon, Ankit Tiwari, Vishal Mishra and Jayesh Gandhi. The producers of the film are Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

9- Bachchan Pandey

This action comedy is directed by Farhad Samji, the director of the blockbuster Housefull 4. Sajid Nadiadwala produced this film. Some claim the film is based on a southern film by Karthik Subbarajs Jigarthanda, although there is no official announcement. The film also features Arshad Warsi, Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhimanyu Singh.

10- Heropant 2

He’s always there to help you as a superhero, sort of the government. India learns of his deeds and they send him on a mission to Russia. Rajat Arora wrote the screenplay for the film.

11- Maidan

Maidaan is a sports drama and biographical film about Indian football from 1952 to 1962. Ajay Devgan plays the role of former football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh. Saiwyn Quadras wrote the script for the film. The producers of the film are Boney Kapoor, Zee Studios. Amit Ravindernath Sharma directed this film.