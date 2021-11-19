Ruffing It: Arizona Researcher Talks Dogs With Actor Jeff Goldblum

By Andy Ober, University Communications

Researchers assessed the social communication skills of 375 aspiring service dogs with Canine Companions.

Evan maclean‘s dog behavior research recently gained a lot of attention from an actor perhaps best known for his work with dinosaurs, Jeff Goldblum.

MacLean, Assistant Professor of Anthropology and Director of Arizona Canine Cognition Center, appears in the first episode of the second season of “The World According to Jeff Goldblum”. On the Disney + show, the actor delves into the things we all love, like sneakers, ice cream and, in this case, dogs.

In this Q&A, MacLean talks about his research, his experience on the show, and the impact of his work on his own interactions with dogs “in the living room or in the lab.”

Q: How did you get interested in canine behavior and what are your specific areas of research?

A: Although I have always been interested in animal behavior and animal cognition at large, from an early age I became interested in questions about what makes humans unique. This led me to continue working with our closest living relatives, chimpanzees and bonobos. But one thing we’ve learned from these studies is that while chimpanzees and bonobos are very intelligent animals, there are some basic things that we humans start to do early in development, like pointing fingers to share. information with others, that other monkeys don’t do.

Surprisingly, even from a young age, dogs look a lot like human children in these settings. There is something they “remember” about non-verbal cooperative communication. Studying these processes was my entry point to studying dogs, but it was really motivated by questions about humans. Once I started working with dogs, however, it just got better and better and more and more interesting. Besides being a charismatic species that many people know and love, dogs provide us with many rich scientific opportunities. There are thousands of them all around us in our homes and pretty much everywhere you look. Breeds are a great example of biological diversity and evolution, and we can often study dogs in contexts that have very important real-world applications, such as assistance or detection dogs.

These are just a few things that make working with dogs appealing to me. A complete answer would require a book-length answer.

Q: Do your fellow researchers and fellow researchers sometimes feel jealous of the four-legged research subjects you work with?

A: Certainly. But in reality, most of my time is spent analyzing data and writing grants and articles. It’s rare that I have a lot of direct dog contact in our research, but it’s definitely very rewarding when I do!

Q: How did you first hear about your work interest in “The World According to Jeff Goldblum”?

A: When I first heard of them, I was mainly providing their team with some ideas on interesting angles that one might consider in an episode about dogs. It’s a pretty common thing that I get calls from people in the media when they are doing some sort of dog production and need a little direction from a scientist. And I thought that was it. Then they started to educate me on my availability to go out for the shoot and it turned out to be more than the typical news gathering routine that I was used to.

A: Can you explain how your recording day went?

Question: It was much more spontaneous than I expected. I figured I would meet Jeff before the cameras rolled over and we could do some shots and do a few takes for different scenes and so on. The cameras were actually on and I was in a room full of puppies when I first met Jeff. And everything that followed was totally improvised.

Q: What was it like working with Jeff Goldblum?

A: Unbelievable. She is such a kind and genuine person. And he’s as funny off-camera as he is on-camera. We talked about a lot of things, following whatever train of thought he had, which really kept me on my toes and made it interesting.

Q: Tell us about the animals you have had. What impact has your interaction with your own pets had on your research, or vice versa?

A: I have two dogs, Sisu and Napoleon, and I have grown up with several wonderful dogs. Sisu is an older Labrador retriever who was released from Canine Companions, the service dog organization I regularly collaborate with and where our episode of this show was filmed. He’s the friendliest dog you’ve ever met and our unofficial lab mascot. Napoleon is a small Yorkshire terrier that lives up to his name. He’s older now, but he still has courage and wit.

Having companion dogs didn’t necessarily lead to eureka moments in my research, but rather it allowed me to always study them in one form or another in the living room or in the lab. Some of the great researchers in animal behavior insist that no matter what your age or career stage, you should always spend a lot of time observing the animals you study. As a canine researcher, this is a fairly easy thing to do.

Q: What’s next for you and the Arizona Canine Cognition Center? What are you currently working on?

A: Many, to both questions! One thing that interests us fundamentally is individual differences. Of course, we study dogs in general, but what, biologically and psychologically, makes each dog unique? To work on these kinds of questions. we have developed cohort studies where we study dogs from birth to adulthood, not only characterizing their behavior and cognition, but also integrating approaches from genomics and neuroendocrinology to try to understand the basics biological individual differences. And while we’ve done a lot of work on puppies and their early development, there is a growing interest in how dogs’ minds age. It turns out that, like humans, aging dogs often develop dementia that can compromise their well-being. And in the brain, the neuropathology associated with dementia can be very similar in dogs and humans. So we’re part of much larger teams trying to understand these aspects of aging and ultimately develop interventions that could benefit both humans and dogs.