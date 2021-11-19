Eurasia’s new global player: the Organization of Turkish States





Representing 2.15% of the world’s population and 1% of the world’s land, the seven Turkish states renamed the Turkish Council to the Organization of Turkish States at the eighth summit held in Istanbul last week. The organization represents a vast expanse of land covering 6,149 kilometers (3,821 miles) from the westernmost country of Hungary to the easternmost country of Kyrgyzstan. It will be an important player in all respects in the global economy and geopolitics, emerging as Eurasia’s new global player. As Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, Turkey continues to consolidate its position as a center of power globally and Turkish states have gained strength as a result. Erdoan’s vision One of the main reasons for the organization’s transformation towards a solid future is the confidence of the Turkish states in the determination, will, conviction and sincerity of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Turkey’s achievements, which have enabled the country to build a new future in its own region under the visionary leadership of Erdoan, make it possible to take these steps forward. The success and prestige of the megaprojects that connect the Turkish continents facilitate and will continue to facilitate world trade. The projects will increase from a volume of 15,000 billion tonnes to 30,000 billion tonnes. They contribute to an increase in the mobility of the world population from 8 billion to 9.2 billion and then to 11.3 billion. They should not be overlooked. Turkey’s investment in national and national technology to achieve self-sufficiency based on “national sovereignty” and “national will” will determine the fate of the first and second generations of neighboring countries, especially Turkish states in the region. Turkish. The altering effect should not be forgotten either. With the Organization of Turkish States, Turkey is entering a new era that will take root, grow, develop and prosper faster in Eurasia, an area of ​​4.83 million square kilometers (1.86 million square miles) . As Erdoan said, soon “the sun will rise again from the east”. The Turkish region, which was the cradle of civilization for thousands of years, will once again become a center of attraction and enlightenment for all mankind. Erdoan’s call to “continue to develop our relations in all fields in accordance with the natural road map of our civilization and culture” is the most critical call for the global role of the Organization of United Nations. Turkish states. Aspiring for the future Global trade will gain a new flow from Asia-Pacific to the Atlantic, making the organization’s geographic position invaluable in terms of global transport and logistics corridors. For this reason, this “holy” union based on strong roots, kinship, brotherhood and political solidarity will serve as a multi-faceted and multi-level collaboration for strong economic cooperation, high levels of trade as well as cultural relations. and social. As a member of a generation raised with the ideals of “national will”, “patriotism” and “Turkestan geography” it is difficult to describe the storm of emotions that the Organization of Turkish States has recently stirred up. in my heart . The twenty-first century is a time when the formation of new poles of power will accelerate and a new balance will be established between Asia-Pacific and the Atlantic. The success of the organization will change the course of developments in the formation of these processes. Let’s never leave that aside.

