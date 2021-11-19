Marilyn Manson sells her Hollywood Hills house for $ 1.835 million





According to TMZ, Marilyn manson sold his Hollywood Hills home for $ 1,835,000. The 52-year-old rocker, whose real name is Brian warner, put the 2,711 square foot home on the market just over a month ago for $ 1,750,000. He purchased the three-bedroom, three-bathroom Spanish-style estate in 2013 for $ 1,085,000, property records spectacle. At least 15 women including “Western World” actress Evan Rachel Wood have publicly accused Manson sexual assault. He is currently facing three lawsuits from women who claim to have been sexually assaulted by him in the past, including his ex-girlfriend. Ashley Morgan Smithline and “Game Of Thrones” actress Esme Bianco. After Drink shared her accusations, several other women posted their own allegations against the singer. The women claimed to have suffered “sexual assault, psychological abuse and / or various forms of coercion, violence and intimidation” at the hands of Manson. Manson later released a statement denying the abuse allegations against him, writing about Instagram: “Obviously, my art and my life have been the subject of controversy for a long time, but these recent claims about me are horrendous distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. It doesn’t matter how or why others are now. choosing to distort the past is the truth. “ In the months that followed Drink made his allegations, Manson was also dropped by his label, Loma Vista Recordings, long-time manager Tony Ciulla, as well as the artistic agency CAA, which provides representation to individuals in a variety of media. Mansonlawyer Howard King said in a statement: “Mr. Warner vehemently denies any allegation of sexual assault or abuse of anyone. These grim allegations against my client have three things in common, they are all bogus, allegedly took place over a decade ago, and are part of a coordinated attack by former partners and associates of Mr. Warner who turned into arms the otherwise mundane details of her personal life and their consensual relationships into fabricated horror stories.

Marilyn Manson lists $ 1.75 million LA mansion as motion to dismiss dismissed charges

