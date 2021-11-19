Everything about Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Doc





The new Discovery + documentary series Johnny vs. Amber will examine the distribution of Johnny Depp and Amber heards two-year marriage and the messy legal battle that followed. The Pirates of the Caribbean star and Aquaman The actress married in February 2015 and confirmed their separation in May 2016. After filing for divorce later that month, Heard filed a domestic violence restraining order against Depp and provided photographic evidence of the alleged abuse she suffered. Three years later, the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald The actor has vehemently denied ever having been violent with his ex-wife in court documents. He later also accused her of domestic violence. Johnny vs. Amber will look at what was wrong with the old pair by focusing on both sides of the story. The first part will introduce the Depps side, how he felt married to a Machiavellian liar who would stop at nothing to protect his image, before the episode of Heards explains how the actress married the man of her dreams for see it turn into a violent drug. -powered monster, according to Discovery. The series provides an in-depth look at the epic battle that fueled the #JusticeforJohnnyDepp and #IStandWithYouAmberHeard fan campaigns and the very public High Court case that gripped us all, Claire Laycock, senior vice president of planning and ideas and head of entertainment at Discovery, said in a statement, adding that the result was both gripping and gruesome. Depp and Heard have been involved in a contentious legal battle since July 2020 after the 21 Jump Street alum was accused by a UK publication of beating his wife over the couples’ divorce in 2017. Depp continued The sun defamation newspaper for an April 2018 story, citing allegations Heard has already made detailing 14 different cases of abuse. The actor has repeatedly said Heards’ accusations were false, but when she testified verbally in the defamation lawsuit in July 2020, the actress went into great detail about the emotional, verbal and physical abuse to which she claimed to have been confronted during their marriage. In November 2020, a judge ruled that The suns claims against Depp were substantially true, but the Ed Bois The actor has claimed his innocence and has repeatedly called for the decision to be appealed. In March 2021, he was refused permission to appeal the verdict. Seven months later, James franco and Elon musk were subpoenaed in connection with Depp’s $ 50 million libel action against Heard in 2019 after he wrote a Washington post editorial on domestic violence. Although she didn’t mention the Sleeping Hollow an actor in the play, he believes that his accusations caused him financial losses. Keep scrolling for more about the Discovery + documentary Johnny vs. Amber: If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please call National helpline on domestic violence at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

