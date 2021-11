SCERA and the LDS Film Festival team up for “Christmas on the big screen” | News, Sports, Jobs

If you’re in the mood for Christmas and have some free time on Saturday, the LDS Film Festival presents its very first Christmas event. Christmas on the Big Screen, hosted by the SCERA Center for the Arts in partnership with the LDS Film Festival, features four Christmas-themed family events from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays. The 7:30 p.m. feature film, Funny Thing About Love, is not just a special screening, but the Utah premiere featuring familiar performers. The film centers on Samantha Banks, on top of the world, with a successful business and a handsome fiancé. But during a Thanksgiving party with her scheming family, her whole world is turned upside down by inviting her ex-boyfriend who has run away. Funny Thing About Love stars Jon Heder, notably of Napoleon Dynamite, and Summer Bellessa of Deal or No Deal. The film also features American Idol Season Seven Studios Jason Gray and Brooke White. The film was written and directed by Adam White and there will be a question and answer session after the show. Other Christmas movies include: Christmas break Start time: 1 p.m. Tickets: $ 5 Length :: 1 hour 27 minutes Description: Today was supposed to be one of the best days for nine-year-old Izzy Rush. But now, on the last day of school before Christmas break, she was left at school alone. To make matters worse, the biggest blizzard this city has ever seen is hitting full steam ahead. That’s why three clumsy scammers on the run decide to take refuge in the seemingly empty school. When Izzy finds out that the criminals are holding her friend and school guard, Ray, hostage, she decides it’s up to her to save the day. But what can a nine year old girl do? You would be surprised! All we need for Christmas Start time: 3:30 p.m. Tickets: Free Duration: 30 minutes Description: Christmas is fast approaching, but for the Sullivan family it is anything but joyous as they prepare for the first Christmas without their mom. Everything changes when an unexpected visitor arrives at the door, seeking shelter and offering a well-deserved gift: hope. Lucy Shimmers and the Prince of Peace Start time: 5:00 p.m. Tickets: $ 5 Length :: 1 hour 27 minutes Description: Second Chances begin when a hardened criminal crosses paths with a precocious little girl who is helped by an angel to change hearts during the holiday season. The public is invited to come and share the joy and laughter of the holiday season with family entertainment at a fair price. More information can be found on the LDS Film Festival website. Bulletin Join the thousands of people who already receive our daily newsletter.

