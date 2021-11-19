Actress Nikki DeLoach has a sweet message for Scotty McCreery





Actress Nikki DeLoach has achieved many dreams throughout her life. But there is a dream that she is still waiting to come true … and that dream involves a certain Mr. Scotty McCreery. “I still haven’t been able to speak with Scotty,” she laughs during an interview with Taste of Country just days before the Hallmark movie premiere on November 20. Five more minutes, a movie in which DeLoach stars, inspired by McCreery’s # 1 hit, “Five More Minutes”. “So if you talk to him, tell him I would love to talk to him!” “ The Georgia native feels a very real connection to the North Carolina country singer as they both went through the intense heartbreak that comes with intense love. “(McCreery) wrote this song about his grandfather who passed away, and it’s no coincidence that a few days after my own father passed away, I ended up reading this script,” DeLoach recalls, who grew up herself with country music from artists. including George Strait and Willie Nelson. “The day before his funeral, I couldn’t sleep. And I decided to just read the script. And through the whole script, there were these little signs that spoke to me. I couldn’t help but think that my father had brought me this story somehow. Playing the role of Clara, DeLoach says that the filming of Five more minutes ended up being a rather healing experience at the end, the film telling the story of a woman “whose Christmas wish is unexpectedly granted when her late grandfather’s diary appears and reveals unspeakable romance.” “It was the first time that I was really nervous doing a Hallmark movie because I didn’t know what kind of a toll it would have on me emotionally,” says DeLoach, whose country music playlist is filled with music. artists including Jason Isbell and Charlie Crockett. “But in a way, I feel like this song brought healing to (McCreery) and it did the same to me.” And now the movie is about to help countless more. “I’m really proud of Hallmark because a lot of times they try to stay away from sadness because they want people to just feel happy, and I totally understand that,” said DeLoach, who also stars in the next Hallmark movie. Christmas forever. “But over the years, I think we’ve learned that people want to feel happy, but they also want to feel seen and understood, especially when it comes to dealing with their own pain. What Hallmark does is help people go through loss and grief… with hope. That’s what DeLoach herself will do on premiere night, as she plans to be in Georgia with her family to remember her late father on his birthday. “It’s just another sign that my dad… and God had His hand on it all.” Best Country Songs of 2021, Ranked You’ll find much more than the 10 best country songs of 2021 on this list. Our team recruited fans to create 10 superlatives for this mid-year version of the year-end song list. Best Country Tearjerker? Best country baby maker? Best Country Breakup Song of 2021? Keith Urban, Carly Pearce, Chris Bandi and others help make up this part of the best country song list, while hitmakers like Thomas Rhett and Little Big Town top the top 10 song list. Did your favorite song from 2021 make this list? To be considered, the song must have been released in 2021 or have actively appeared on the charts for part of the year (see “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”). New artists including Lainey Wilson, Breland and Triston Marez make the Top 10. Let us know your favorite song of 2021 on Twitter or by email at [email protected]

