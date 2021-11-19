Cherisse ‘Kells’ Jamison shares how she went from homelessness to successful entertainment PR

Cherisse ‘Kells’ Jamison, professionally known as “Aye Yo Kells”, builds on her success and now runs The Jamison Agency, the entertainment public relations company she founded. She has a long list of awards and has worked with many big names in the entertainment industry, but it hasn’t always been that way. A few years ago an abusive relationship resulted in a period of homelessness. Kells took on forgettable jobs to gain financial stability, move into his own home, and lay the groundwork needed to start working toward his dream of a career in the entertainment industry.

We asked Kells to get through tough times without giving up on your aspirations, and how hard work is so often the solution to life’s problems.

You are now successful in the entertainment PR industry, but I understand that right after graduating from college in 2017 you went through a very difficult time. Can you tell us about it and how it ultimately motivated you to be successful?

Yes, I moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, where I first had traumatic experiences with my mother. Eventually, this trauma contributed to my ending up in an abusive relationship right after leaving her home. I was in this relationship for a year before I finally had the strength to leave and ended up staying with an old friend, where we shared a one bedroom apartment. I slept on the floor for almost a year and walked back and forth to hotel rooms before saving enough money to finally move out. After I moved I was able to get a 2 bedroom apartment with a roommate. I returned to work in my entertainment business shortly thereafter and was employed in a call center. My clientele was recovering and starting to do well, so I quit my job and started what is now The Jamison Agency two years ago.

Going through all of these experiences motivated me to want more in life. I was always afraid of failure and felt like I had failed during those times. I want to have a successful career, I want to help take care of my family, and I have other businesses that I want to be a part of. Once I started my business full time and quit my job, I knew there was no turning back.

Based on your personal experience, how do you counsel women in abusive relationships?

I share my story with them, and give advice based on my personal experiences. Being a victim of domestic violence is something very sensitive to talk about, so I am always empathetic to my best ability. I work to team up with some kind of organization that helps victims of domestic violence.

How did you start your public relations business? Who was your first major customer?

I have worked in the general entertainment industry for almost 12 years. I started as a journalist with my entertainment blog Lets Talk Hip Hop and evolved into Follow Kells. Having my own platform has allowed me to cover many exclusive red carpets, film screenings and events. I was also able to connect and network with so many different people so when it was time for me to completely switch to PR it was easier for me. I had already worked with so many big names by the time I started The Jamison Agency. The first time I worked on a PR campaign was on the rapper’s Boosie Juice Lil boosie but my first client as The Jamison Agency was a TV personality Masika kalysha.

PR is truly a person to person business. How has the pandemic affected your business?

This is one of the biggest misconceptions because it isn’t at all. My public relations firm allows me to work with many different bi-coastal clients from home. With the pandemic, there were no trips, limited events, and no shows, but if you’re a mainstream publicist, you’ve found several ways to get around that. I also give credit to my clients; I have great clients who were doing so many different things that kept me busy. Instead, it was about having a grand opening for a new business, getting married, or hosting community events, there was always something for me to do. We made six figures during the pandemic, which is our most successful years in business so far.

What goals did you set for yourself when your business was new and what are your goals now that you are more established?

The goals I set for myself when I started my business were to reach $ 100,000 in sales by the start of the new year and to open our agency to work with more entrepreneurs and brands as clients. We achieved both of our goals and reached $ 100,000 in sales in nine months with several companies to our credit. We also work in partnership with sprint and hotel companies. Our new goals are to reach seven figures in 2022, to become the official PR agency for a film production, to recruit more major clients, to partner with large companies so that our clients can benefit, and also to open and manage a head office for The Jamison Agency. in Atlanta, Georgia.