Marvel’s Blade Reboot has finally found a new actor to join Mahershala Ali





At the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, not only was it revealed that a Blade With the reboot in development for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’ve also learned that Mahershala Ali will succeed Wesley Snipes as Daywalker on the big screen. While the new Blade the movie has made great strides forward this year, there hadn’t been any casting updates… until today. The word came in there The more they fall Actor Delroy Lindo is set to join Ali for the MCU movie. According to THR, Delroy Lindo is in final negotiations to join the Blade reboot, although no details were provided on the character he would play. If all documents were signed, this would make Lindo’s first comic book film, but not his first time working in the comic book media space. He was previously scheduled to play the role of Dominic Fortune in the Agents of SHIELD spin off Marvel’s Most Wanted, but after the shooting of the pilot, ABC decided to pass on a serial pickup. As saying that Blade is a much bigger Marvel-related platform that he can shine on. Delroy Lindo can currently be seen playing Bass Reeves in the revisionist western The more they fall, his second Netflix film after Da 5 Bloods. This 2020 film marked Lindo’s fourth collaboration with director Spike Lee, with the two previously teaming up on Malcolm X, Crooklyn and Watchmakers. Lindo has also been busy in recent years playing Adrian Boseman in The good fight, serving as a series regular in its first four seasons and as a guest in Season 5. It’s hard to say at this point who could play Delroy Lindo in the Blade reboot, although a logical guess would be the main character’s mentor. When Blade first appeared in the comics, this post belonged to Jamal Afari, who was Harlem’s vampire slayer and taught Eric Brooks how to kill these monsters. The Wesley Snipes Led Blade the films, however, decided to fill the role of mentor with a white character named Abraham Whistler, who had previously appeared on Spider-Man: The Animated Series and was played on the big screen by Kris Kristofferson. Whether Lindo stars in the reboot as Mahershala Ali’s Eric Brooks mentor, it’s unclear whether he would be Jamal or a black version of Abraham. It’s also possible that Delroy Lindo is playing in Blade as a villain, but either way, it will likely be some time before his role is revealed to the public. In the wings, Mughal MowgliBassam Tariq is leading the reboot and Watchmen Stacy Osei-Kuffour from the television series writes the screenplay. New Blade The film is slated to begin filming in late summer 2022, but there has been a bit of groundwork for the character recently. The best Disney + offers of the day We’ll keep you posted on new Blade updates as they arrive, but for now, catch up on past MCU movies on Disney + and find out what the superhero franchise has. in the works with our next guide to the Marvel movies.

