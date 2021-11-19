Prince Charles says the Queen is fine





Last week, Prince charles filled for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, at the Remembrance Sunday cenotaph ceremony, after the palace announced the Queen had sprained her back and is expected to cancel her appearance. Tuesday, the prince and his wife, Camille, Duchess of Cornwall, left on a four-day trip to Jordan and Egypt, the first royal tour since the end of the pandemic land-based global travel. While in Egypt, Charles spoke to Sky News on the lessons learned from the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, but he also provided an update on the health of queens. She is fine, thank you very much, said the prince, who recently celebrated his 73rd birthday. Once you get to 95, it’s not as easy as it used to be. It’s bad enough at 73. Although there has been no more official word on the Queen’s condition since Sunday’s cancellation, she continued to perform light duties at Windsor Castle, including her usual meeting with the Prime Minister . Boris Johnson. Wednesday the palace released a photographer of a meeting she had with the general Nick carter of the British Armed Forces in the Oak Room of the castle. Charles also appeared on his mother’s behalf at the COP26 summit, which ended last week, although the Queen contributed a video speech for the opening ceremony. In his comments to Sky News, he commented on the sense of urgency at the top. The difficulty, I think, in these exercises is always knowing how to translate the commitments into concrete actions. So many times in the past this has been a problem, he said. But this time the problem is, we can’t keep snooping anymore because the urgency, as I was trying to say, is so great. He also explained that climate change was the purpose of his trip to the Middle East. Its water, food and energy are the critical areas here as they are in many areas. But what investors of course love is the scale, he said. So what we were trying to do was see how you can create the regional scale. So more countries together, offering real opportunities for big investments. But not just in technology, but in nature-based solutions. And there are a lot of very ingenious ideas now that could come to fruition. The trip to Jordan was also the occasion for a royal reunion. Charles and Camilla met the nations King Abdullah II and Queen rania for a formal welcome at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman, and later Camilla climbed into the passenger seat of Ranias Tesla for an event in a children’s center. More great stories from Vanity Show Inside the sudden disappearance of the most wanted man in the art world

