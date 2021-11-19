BioKansas Announces Major Celebration of Entertainment | Business

Entertainment
SHAWNEE, Kan .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – November 19, 2021–
BioKansas, the Kansas organization that unites, unifies and promotes the bioscience industry statewide, is pleased to announce its first annual Innovation Festival. This one-of-a-kind event is scheduled for August 4, 5 and 6, 2022 at the Crown Center in Kansas City. This festival, which will attract local and outside audiences, will help showcase the Kansas City area as a vibrant and welcoming area to live, work and grow business.
This is a long overdue vision for our organization, said Sonia Hall, CEO of BioKansas for the nonprofit organization. We want to shake things up and really draw attention to our exciting innovation ecosystem and all that it will bring to our region.
The event will reveal a collaborative effort to create an organic produce hub in the region. This will highlight the strategic plan being developed through a regional partnership with KC Rising, a community-based regional economic development organization, to develop an inclusive economy. To fulfill this mission, the Festival of Innovation will feature all of the exciting innovation events in the Midwest.
This three-day event will support economic development, personal development and investment opportunities in the region. It will help recruit early career scientists to work or train in the region. And it will demonstrate how important the power of music and the visual arts is to effectively communicate and learn science.
The three-day innovation festival will focus on entertainment, Hall said. There will be a regional convergence of music, beer and biosciences. It doesn’t get better than that.
Among scientific lectures, renowned speakers and panel discussions, it will feature well-known national, regional and local musical artists. There will be nine musical performances which include two national tours, three regional tours and four local tours, all in the alternative indie rock genre. The Festival of Innovation will look at the popularity of local microbreweries and feature some of the region’s best breweries throughout the festival. During the festival, attendees can experience a flight of the featured breweries and sample the biosciences of the Midwest. The festival will feature a large number of exhibitor tents showcasing innovative businesses, employment and training opportunities, partners hosting artist meets, and more. These exhibitors will bring the innovation and art of the region to life.
About BioKansas: BioKansas is a non-profit organization whose mission is to lead the effort to support and grow the Kansas bioscience ecosystem, including bioscience research, commercialization, training, and business development. Through organizational and collaborative efforts, they provide meaningful content, connections and advocacy to advance the state’s bioscience industry. Learn more at www.biokansas.org
