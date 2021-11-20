“This country is a bad joke”

Lawyer Corey Chirafisi addresses crying Kyle Rittenhouse in court on Friday after a jury returned a not guilty verdict on all counts. (Associated press)

After 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty in all respects on Friday in a case resulting from the 2020 unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Hollywood was quick to condemn the verdict, as some hailed it.

Actor Mia Farrow tweeted, “So anyone can come and protest, walk down the middle of the street with a huge gun and kill people?” “

“#kylerittenhouse found not guilty as we saw him kill two”, wrote singer-actress Bette Midler. “Basically stupid I predict he will start a great career on #Fox and in #RadicalRightWing circles which counts as a plus with them. A tragic and tragic day for decent, THINKING, feeling and ethical people everywhere. “

Late Night Host Samantha Bee wrote, “Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal sends a message to future Kyle Rittenhouses that they are free to incite violence and then claim self-defense. This is not justice.”

“Another disappointing victory for the white vigilantes”, tweeted actor Cary Elwes, while comedian DL Hughley wrote, “#KyleRittenhouse will be a cop in 3 years!”

“In all fairness, Kyle Rittenhouse only killed two people. It’s not like he’s smoking weed,” actor Michael Ian Black said. scolded.

Actor Yvette Nicole Brown wrote, “The good news is white men and boys can still kill whoever they want and get NO jail time! Isn’t that fun! And he killed white people! I bet little #KyleRittenhouse is going right now take more white power photos with #TheProudBoys and plan his next slaughter. “

“I would like to be surprised” tweeted actor Colman Domingo. “I know where I live. We continue to do the work. We continue. We continue to demand that this country bow to justice. Make it bend. Don’t give up.”

Alyssa Milano expressed her disgust, Tweeter, “F NOT GUILTY.” In the accompanying video showing the trial on television, she gasps loudly after reading the first two verdicts and says “Saint. F. S” when the foreman is finished.

“If a black child crossed state borders and shot people, the predominantly white jury would not only hear facts and arguments, but would assess the lifespan of the violent images of black youth they saw in the streets. media, ”said comedian Hari Kondabolu. tweeted. “With Kyle Rittenhouse, it was about pictures of their children and other people they cared about.”

“Justice denied is a blow to our national psyche. The trial was not just a killer, but a system that continues to kill,” actor George Takei said. tweeted. “Today this system has once again defeated true justice. But notice these words: we will never stop fighting for what is just and just.”

“Tell me again that there aren’t two kinds of justice in America!” Actor LeVar Burton wrote.

“This country is a bad joke”, author Frederick Joseph tweeted, while fellow author Stephen King wrote, “So … white is free. Is that the message?”

Actor Rosanna Arquette weighed in, saying, “I have no faith in the justice system In America today, I don’t want to live in a country ruled by violent ignorant racists.”

“Kyle rittenhouse being acquitted of all charges after such heinous crimes is the epitome of white privilege and exactly what’s wrong with this cursed country” wrote actor Rachel Zegler, while actor Emmy Rossum said: “It’s a devastating blow.”

“Kyle Rittenhouse is released as we are all taken prisoner by our now openly authoritarian state,” actress Ellen Barkin said tweeted.

Actor Sophia Bush wrote, “No words. Just utter fury.”

“It has now been said that vigilantes can just go and kill people protesting issues like racial equality whenever they want and get away with it,” Josh Gad nodded. “Think about it a bit.”

“Elections matter. The lives of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber matter. They should be alive today,” actor Kerry Washington said. tweeted. “Our 1st Amendment on the right to free speech shouldn’t cost any of us the lives of any of us. And whatever anyone’s verdict anywhere, anytime, Black Lives Do Matter. Today ‘hui. and always. “

Bernice King, youngest child of the late Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, tweeted, “We are traumatized.”

“A white teenager showed up at a protest against police brutality against blacks with an assault rifle and was allowed by police to move freely in an already unstable space,” King continued. “This not guilty verdict represents a myriad of injustices.”

“Did you ever think it wasn’t going to turn out that way?” Broadway star Harvey Fierstein demand another Twitter user. “The judge sat down next to the accused to observe the evidence! This is why the appointment of judges is so important. If your judges are not following the law, there is NO law.

“What a disaster”, model and actor Brooklyn Decker tweeted. “The precedent is terrifying. The injustice is hard to bear.”

Sarah Cooper comic tweeted, “I know everyone who says if you’re surprised you didn’t care, but I was careful and I’m still shocked.”

“In other news, you could see it coming from a mile away ….” tweeted actor Daniel Dae Kim.

“We come together to mourn the lives lost to the same racist system that devalues ​​the lives of black people and devalues ​​the lives of Anthony and JoJo. #ReimagineKenosha,” actor Mark Ruffalo said in a series of tweets, citing the first names of the two men killed in August 2020, Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum.

“After all that we have seen and heard about these weapons of war, these killing machines, there is no doubt that the people who confronted this young man were more afraid of him than he of them. It was him. who had a weapon of war, loaded and ready to be used on people, “Ruffalo continued.” Justice is crying bitterly today. We come together to heal the scars left by the wounds of this grief. We will take care of each other and remember why we keep walking. “

Questlove issued some words caution to quell further violence: “Stay home. Stay safe.”

But actor Matthew Lillard saw a dark future: “Not guilty. Welcome to the Old West. The violence to come will be unprecedented. #Godsaveusall”

And director Ava DuVernay passed on a message from the parents of one of the men who was killed, Tweeter, “John Huber and Karen Bloom, parents of murderer victim #KyleRittenhouses Anthony Huber: The verdict” sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any city, incite violence, then use the danger that ‘they created to justify shooting people in the street.’

Antioch, Ill., A resident of Rittenhouse said he carried a gun for protection last year as he attempted to protect property and administer first aid as violent protests against police brutality swept the town where his father lives. He shot dead two people and injured another, all white. His the defense team argued that the shooting was in self-defense. The prosecutor claimed he had committed murder.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 when the events unfolded, faced five counts, including intentional homicide and reckless endangerment. A sixth gun charge was dropped before the case went to the jury when it was determined that the gun he had was legal for a 17-year-old to carry.

Former child actor Rick Schroder, who drew attention to the case when he contributed to the Rittenhouse surety fund a year ago, had remained silent on his Instagram account right after the verdict, but other supporters spoke up.

“Not Guilty”, actor Kevin Sorbo tweeted.

“I’m laughing! I’m relieved! I’m almost in tears”, filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza tweeted. In another post he wrote, “It’s as big as the OJ Simpson verdict, with the big difference that our guy is actually innocent.”

Comic and actor Terrence K. Williams told his 1 million Twitter followers, “NOT GUILTY !! Kyle Rittenhouse should sue the shit out of media for libel. Don’t bring a knife or skateboard to a shootout!”

“Those who watched the real Rittenhouse trial on television shouldn’t have been surprised by the not guilty verdict,” tweeted star lawyer Alan Dershowitz. “But those who got their information about the trial from biased CNN or CNBC commentators may have been shocked and surprised.”

Cartoonist Scott Adams tweeted, “The jury trial of your peers is the source of all American power and credibility.”

“Well, this jury chose the local and not the express,” said expert Ann Coulter. tweeted, referring to the four days of deliberation, “but at least they got there.” Later she added, “I hope [defense attorney] Corey Chirafisi will pursue libel action against Biden for calling Rittenhouse a “white supremacist” during the [presidential] campaign.”

And former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, summed up her thoughts, Tweeter, “The jury was correct in finding Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. The fact that charges were laid before any serious investigation is proof that the government was motivated by politics, which itself should be considered criminal. “

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.