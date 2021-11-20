Welsh actor Tom Ellis is “the sexiest man in the world” – Mainline Media News

I’m madly in love with Welsh actor Tom Ellis who played Lucifer Morningstar in the hit Netflix series. I told my husband about it, saying Ellis reminds me of my absent husband. Dark hair, good looking, smart, great sense of humor. My husband didn’t see the resemblance, but I think he liked the compliment.

After Googleing all the ComicConconventions featuring Ellis and some of his Luther co-stars, I discovered a lot of information about the Welsh-born actor. He has also been interviewed on numerous talk shows, mainly in London. This is how I learned he was the biggest baby ever born in Glasgow, Scotland, weighing 9 pounds and three ounces. Her twin sister, born around the same time, weighed just over 7 pounds.

Her father is a Baptist pastor, as is an uncle and one of the Ellis sisters. But they’re all comfortable with his major role as Lucifer, also known as Satan, as he views the character as redeemable. And his Lucifer has grown weary for millennia of punishing and torturing souls in hell. So he took a vacation in Los Angeles, and there he rubs shoulders with humans. Including Detective Chloe Decker, who has an unusual effect on Lucifer.

The last time I had an actor crush was a long, long time ago. When I was a student at Lower Merion High School, I fell in love with James Dean, the star of Rebel Without a Cause and East of Eden and Giant. And for years, I bought every movie magazine that even mentioned his name. I kept a 9×12 framed photo of him on my desk and filled the shelves in my walk-in closet with all the movie magazines that published articles, photos, or just mentioned his name.

James Dean, as you may remember, died prematurely and prematurely at the age of 24, while racing at Porsche. One day, when I got home from school, I found out that my mom had gathered all the magazines and photos and handed them over to the garbage collector. She had decided that it was healthier for me to have a live model rather than a dead model. I often wonder how much this collection would be worth today.

But then, during Covid-19, I happened to click on the Netflix series, Luther, and I found my second favorite actor! Tom Ellis, the Welsh actor who played Luther, the character of Satan on vacation from hell in Los Angeles, with his Scottish-British accent, short beard and mustache, dark eyes and dark hair and sense humor, caught my attention – and my devotion – from the first episode. And 93 episodes in all, I still feel the same about Ellis.

He’s a real-life philosopher, as revealed in his interview on the Square Mile podcast on race relations. He talks a lot about white privilege and his efforts to end racism. He also denounces anti-Semitism. His current wife, Meaghan Oppenheimer, has Jewish grandparents.

Her philanthropic efforts include launching a clothing line to benefit the Great Ormond Street Hospital children’s charity. And he also volunteers for a charity that saves cats. Any man who loves cats is someone I admire!

Ellis also plays his evil twin brother Michael on the show, with an American accent. And the mix of black and white characters is delicious.

Stephen Colbert did a segment last week on PEOPLE Sexiest Man Alive magazines. The magazine had selected actor Paul Rudd for the cover and this honor. But I hope Colbert will contact Tom Ellis, who is currently in New York for a few months to shoot a Netflix movie that will be released next year. Colbert would really appreciate Ellis’ intelligence and sense of humor.

There must be some FOX Network executives taking a lot of aspirin for deciding to cancel Lucifer after three successful seasons. Even though Ellis and his castmates were devastated by the cancellation, as soon as they saw the overwhelming response on social media, rooting for Lucifer and calling for his continuation, they were in high spirits. And the executives at Netflix were smart enough to pick up the series and extend it for three even more fruitful and creative years. We are talking about international response, not just American and British.

Perhaps People magazine’s sexiest Man Alive cover of 2022 will be actor Tom Ellis!

