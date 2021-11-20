Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre leaves Ofcom presidential race





Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre has stepped down from the race to become the next chairman of media watchdog Ofcom. In a letter to The Times, the 73-year-old said he decided not to reapply for the job despite the government’s decision to restart the appointment process. Mr Dacre said he would instead take an exciting new job in the private sector, despite many high-ranking members of the government urging him to try again. He described his experience as an unfortunate banter with the Blob and claimed that the civil service influenced the process because of his center-right beliefs. He wrote: To anyone in the private sector, who, God forbid, has some beliefs, and is considering running for public office, I say this: the public service will control (and disclose) everything; the process could take a year during which your life will be put on hold; and if you have an independent mind and are not associated with liberals / lefts, you will be more likely to win the lottery than to get the job. The selection process is resumed after a first round of interviews failed to find a new president. Mr Dacre, who split from the Daily Mail group this week after 42 years, including 26 as editor of the Daily Mail, was reportedly Boris Johnson’s preferred choice in the early rounds. In the letter, Mr Dacre also warned that the person named would face a significant challenge in trying to regulate the omnipotent, ruthless and, as we have learned, amoral tech giants. He attacked the current director general of Ofcom, Dame Melanie Dawes, adding: That Ofcom, whose director general is a brilliant career civil servant, recently at the Ministry of Housing, have the means to dealing with such problems is another matter. Video of the day Elsewhere, Mr Dacre has suggested that the real reason his nomination was reportedly blocked during the initial nomination process was that top Whitehall officials, rather than politicians, are the ones who really run this country. The Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports has been contacted for comment.

