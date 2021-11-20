Secret Army actor Clifford Rose dies ‘peacefully’ aged 92 in London nursing home

Actor Clifford Rose has died at the age of 92.

The founding member of the Royal Shakespeare Company – born John Clifford Rose – passed away “peacefully” on Saturday November 6 at Denville Hall, a nursing home in Northwood, London.

Best known for his roles in theatrical and film productions from King Lear to Doctor Who, he has become a household name thanks to his portrayal of Ludwig Kessler, a Gestapo officer in the 1970s Secret Army series, which aired on the BBC. .

Sad news: Secret Army actor Clifford Rose has died aged 92 (pictured in 2020)

Continuing his role as Kessler, he went on to star in the namesake BBC One sequel between 1980 and 1981, which is set in contemporary times.

He had lived in Stratford-Upon-Avon with his wife Celia Ryder, with whom he shared two children Rosalind and Duncan, until his death in 2012 at the age of 84.

One of three brothers, Clifford was born in Herefordshire and abandoned his dream of becoming a doctor after being influenced by his brother David’s acting ambitions.

A veteran of prime-time television, he appeared in Fortunes of War, Inspector Morse, Midsomer Murders and The Crown during his career, which spanned from 1959 to 2019.

Present in The Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides in 2011, he played the role of a bailiff and continued to work alongside Meryl Streep for The Iron Lady the same year.

It has been reported that award winner Clarence Derwent rarely misses a production at RSC, before giving a reading to his Kempe Society in January 2020.

He joined the association in 1960 and took a sabbatical in the 1970s. An English graduate from King’s College London, he had previously studied at King’s School in Worcester.

After graduating, he auditioned for the Elizabethan Theater Company and made his London debut in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar and Henry V at the Westminster Theater in 1953.

Career: He has become a household name thanks to his portrayal of Ludwig Kessler, a Gestapo officer in the BBC One Secret Army series (pictured in the 1970s)

Spending the following years filming with the Penguin Players, it was during this time that he met his fellow actor and teacher Celia, whom he later married.

Returning to the CBC in 1989, he became an honorary associate and directed performances in As You Like It, Hamlet by Kenneth Branagh, The Merchant of Venice and Henry IV.

Clifford’s son Duncan Rosslair told the Stratford Herald of his father’s death: “It was peaceful, which was a grace because he had been uncomfortable the last few days.

“I have fond memories of the early days of his career. In the late 70s and 80s he was working as an actor and doing a lot of TV, he was a lot of fun.

In Action: Returning to RSC in 1989, he became an Honorary Associate and led performances in As You Like It, Hamlet by Kenneth Branagh, The Merchant of Venice and Henry IV (pictured in 1997 depicting Exeter)

“It was a lesson in humility to see how much he was admired and respected and it meant a lot to him too. My sister read the letters of support to her during the home visits.

He added that people like Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh offered Clifford their “spiritual and financial” support, which had been “phenomenal”.

Duncan added of the ‘actor’s actor’: “He was very balanced, carefree and a lot of fun to be around. A great prankster, he had a good sense of humor.

Leaving behind his two children, he is also survived by his grandson Charlie and his brother Rob.