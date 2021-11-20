Marvel’s ‘Blade’ invites Delroy Lindo to join Mahershala Ali – The Hollywood Reporter





Delroy Lindo, currently shooting villains in The more they fall, is in final negotiations to join Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios Blade. Bassam Tariq, known for directing the rap drama Mughal Mowgli, is in the director’s chair for the vampire-centric adventure thriller, starring Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who worked on the acclaimed HBO film Watchmen serial, behind the keyboard on the script tasks. Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in Tomb of Dracula No.10 in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother bitten and killed by a bloodsucker during childbirth. In addition to comic book aficionados, Blade built a generation of fans who grew up watching the Blade trilogy with Wesley Snipes from 1998 to 2004. Plans for a new incarnation of the character were first revealed during Marvel’s earth-shattering presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. No interpretation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe character has been revealed so far, although Ali’s voice can be heard at the end of Eternals in a post-credits teaser. Lindo’s role is also unclear, despite being the first actor to board the project other than Ali. According to sources, the project is expected to start filming in late summer 2022. Marvel was as silent as an empty coffin when called in to comment. Lindo is a veteran actor who has experienced a resurgence thanks to his towering performance in Da 5 Bloods, Spike Lee’s war drama which also starred Chadwick Boseman. He is known for his key roles in films such as Get Shorty and I’m going in 60 seconds, and his work with filmmaker Lee, which also includes Watchmakers, Crooklyn and Malcolm X. In The more they fall, he plays Marshal Bass Reeves, a real-life character who served as the United States’ first Black Vice-Marshal west of the Mississippi. Lindo is replaced by APA.

