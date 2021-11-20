Where’s Jeff Lowe now? What happened to Jeff Lowe?





Filmmakers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are back with more Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness content. After the docuseries premiered on Netflix on March 20, 2020, people bugged the series in its entirety and then couldn’t help but talk about eccentric Joe Exotic, his chain of husbands, or his shocking plot. to assassinate her rival, animal activist Carole Baskin. Then there was a special meeting called Tiger King and I, where former Exotic employees briefed fans on their post-show lives and shared their post-documentary thoughts on Exotic. Turns out the story didn’t end there, and Goode and Chaiklin had enough for a whole series of docuseries, Tiger King 2. And that’s not all. There are also dramatic adaptations of the King tiger story in production, with Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin. But Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic weren’t the only eccentric characters in Netflix’s docuseries King tiger. Exotic’s former friend Jeff Lowe also surprised viewers. One of his most memorable moments came at the end of the original docuseries, when he mentioned that he and his wife were going to look for a nanny. During the special reunion, he mentioned to welcome Joel McHale that the nanny they had found was “excellent”. His wife, Lauren, also had choice words to describe their new employee. “Hot!” So it’s no shock that people want to know what Jeff and his wife have been up to since. Tiger King 2 fall. The last time we saw him, Lowe owned the old Exotic Zoo and had plans to open his own zoo. Here’s everything we know about Jeff Lowe. What happened to Jeff Lowe? In June of last year, Deadline reported that a judge had granted Baskin full control of Exotic’s GW Zoo, and Lowe, who then ran the property, had 120 days to leave the zoo, along with all of its animals. In August, the GW Zoo officially closed its doors for good and Baskin sold the land, with the promise that it would never be used to house animals again. They also tried to create a new park in Thackerville, Oklahoma, but never opened it to the public. According to Fox News, the owner sued them for $ 10,000 and evicted the couple in October 2021. And that’s only part of the money they owe. According to The New York Times, Lowe and his wife owe veterinary services, lawyers and the State of Oklahoma money for back taxes, which Oklahoman reports that they have now reached a monthly payment plan for. Jeff Lowe is also a wanted man in Las Vegas, where he did not appear in court last summer. A judge has issued four arrest warrants. It doesn’t look like he’s going to be around tigers again anytime soon. Unfortunately, there is no news from the nanny. Tiger King 2 is currently streaming on Netflix. Milan Polk

Milan Polk is an editorial assistant for Men's Health, specializing in entertainment and lifestyle reporting, and has worked for Vulture and Chicago Tribune in New York Magazine.

