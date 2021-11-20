Entertainment
Marilyn Manson Sells Hollywood Hills Home With “Rape Room” Over Asking Price For $ 1.83 Million
Marilyn Manson sold her Hollywood Hills home – which reportedly included what was called a “rape room” by one of her sexual assault accusers – for $ 1,835,000.
Despite the controversy surrounding the house, it was sold 5% above asking price, having put it up for sale last month for $ 1,750,000, TMZreports.
Manson had listed the house the same day the rocker’s request to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit filed by Game of Thrones actress Esme Blanco was dismissed by a judge.
It’s unclear if this is the house Bridgers visited, which Manson bought in 2013 when Bridgers would have been 19.
The sale of the house comes after a damning report from Rolling Stone magazine, which spoke to suspected Manson victims, claiming he had a small soundproof glass enclosure called Bad Girls’ Room in his West Hollywood apartment that ‘he used to lock. women he was dating.
Victims claimed he used the space as an “isolation cell, used to psychologically torture women.”
Vaulted: The house also has a barrel vaulted ceiling with an updated kitchen, dining and living room
Meanwhile, Manson’s house was built in 1923, on 0.16 acres of land, covering 2,711 square feet with three bedrooms and bathrooms.
The singer has moved all of his belongings out of the house for a staging, with the Spanish villa originally purchased for $ 1.1 million.
The house also features a barrel vaulted ceiling with an updated kitchen, dining and living room.
There is also a corkscrew staircase in the kitchen which leads to the lower level guest suite which has an exterior entrance.
Overlooking: Other features include a library loft that overlooks the living room with a blood red reading bench
Exterior: The outdoor space includes a flagstone patio and fenced concrete deck, with the two-car garage converted to a “flexible space ideal for a gym, recording studio or home office”
Other features include a library loft that overlooks the living room with a blood red reading bench.
The outdoor space includes a flagstone patio and fenced concrete deck, with the two-car garage converted into a “flexible space ideal for a gym, recording studio or home office.”
The three-story mansion was listed by Jon Grauman and Feroz Taj at the Agency.
Manson quietly married his longtime girlfriend, photographer Lindsay Usich, in the fall of 2020.
The singer has been accused by several women of sexual misconduct, including Evan Rachel Wood and Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco.
Manson has denied all of the allegations, saying his relationship was “entirely consensual”.
Either way, he was ultimately ditched by his label, artist agency, and longtime manager Tony Ciulla.
Esme Bianco sued Manson in April, claiming he had abused her dating back to 2007, with the lawsuit alleging that she “suffered due to the deterioration of her mental health caused by Mr Warner.”
