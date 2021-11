“Harry Potter” actress owes “everything” to JK Rowling

Actress Afshan Azad thanked JK Rowling in a tweet marking the 20th anniversary of the first “Harry Potter” movie. Azad, 33, has played Padma Patil in the last five films of the fantasy franchise, winning a legion of fans across the globe. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to mark the two decades since the release of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” writing: “When the movie came out I was sucked into the wizarding world as all the other kids. I had no idea that years later I would have auditioned for a role that would change my whole life. I owe it all to @JK Rowling, casting agents and the Potter films. The tweet was liked over 19,000 times, with subscribers praising Azad for recognizing Rowling who wrote the “Harry Potter” books. However, Rowling has come under fire for controversial comments she made about the transgender community last year, with critics calling for its cancellation.. The author has been banned from an upcoming HBO Max special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, and the three main stars of the film franchise Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson have publicly criticized Rowling’s comments. Watson celebrated the 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” on Instagram without referring to Rowling at all. The three main “Harry Potter” stars Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have all spoken out against JK Rowling. They are pictured in 2001. Getty Images This irritated many, with The Telegraph publishing an article titled “JK Rowling made the cast of ‘Harry Potter’ rich, how dare they let her down.” Azad was praised for recognizing Rowling, with a Twitter user responding: “Respect. You’re braver and more gracious than some of your co-stars, that’s for sure. Rowling is pictured with Radcliffe, Watson and Grint in 2010. Getty Images Another agreed, writing: “Thank you for growing up to be a mature person who is not influenced by peer pressure on social media. It is important to remember to show respect where RESPECT is due and no one deserves more for everything she has accomplished than JK Rowling [for what she] made with Harry Potter. However, Azad isn’t the only one to praise the bestselling writer. Although she criticizes her comments about trans people, Radcliffe praised Rowling in a BBC documentary marking the twentieth anniversary. Jo really cares about the people she writes for. She cares about the people she writes and the people she writes for, ”he said. “He’s an immensely intelligent, funny and kind human being and I think that obviously shows through in his writing.

