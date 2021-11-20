Entertainment
Taylor Swift, shameless gentlemen and the dying breath of Girlboss anachronisms
In the week since Taylor Swift re-released All Too Well, the underrated fan favorite track became the 10 Minute Grandpa of All Kissing Ballads, the extended half-life of the Red the narrative universe has given us a short film, a rendition of Sad Girl Fall, and brand activations galore (who want you to know they’re hooked up with the Jake gyllenhaal jokes also), and the required power-up Saturday Night Live. The icing on the advertising sundae: a expansive New York Times review praising the song transformed the multimedia experience into a declarative militarization of memory. For the elegant simplicity of its structure, the shorter version of All Too Well is by far the best song, writes the reviewer. Lindsay Zoladz. The power of the new version comes from its shameless mess. Now Swift is a lot, but messy, in the sense of the meaning messy, is objectively not one of them.
To be fair, the reality of working in the media, or in any industry concerned with traditional cultural creation, leaves us all sensitive to one of the many buzzwords. Gawker hilariously ranked a list of the most tired descriptors used to congratulate writers; there was also that period of mid-Trump administration where I swear to god that everything was crazy). Shameless mess is one of those expressions that has been overwhelmed by cultural criticism and watered down since the days of the internet sensation. Jeanne the crookthe messy slut who lives for the drama created by actor and comedian Miller’s fire in 2015 to denote any sense of disorder that is generally ineffable, more or less figurative, both intentional and less: In cinema and television, it has been used to describe works as varied as The morning show, Pen15, Seth RogenNetflix Special 2018, Shia Labeoufs Nymphomaniac: Volume II, and the X-Men franchise. Recent Reviews the next Gucci House include many references to the mess of the movies (crazy also comes).
More often than not, its deployment in the reception of narratives focused on women, used to describe, in recent years, Alia shawkat and Holliday graingers chemistry in Animals (2019), Gina Rodriguezcharacter in Someone great (2019), the kardashians in general, Elizabeth olsens Sorry for your loss (2018), Melissa McCarthycharacter in Can you ever forgive me? (2018), Phoebe Waller-Ponts Crash (2018), Catherine hahns character in I like cock (2016), and Kate walshcharacter in Bad judge (2014), to name a few. Atlantic dusted it off for Zora Neale Hurstons Mules and Men in 2015; The Cut used the term to describe the tone of The drunken canal Last year. Clearly, the shameless mess replaces any imperfect woman taking into account the basic storytelling elements of life: love and friendship, grief and struggle. Sure, but when Kendall Roy or Ted Lasso are on the move all season, it’s just good, honest TV.
What’s most ironic is that this insinuated feminine mess that unites the reception of All Too Well with these works is that in the end, the characters and stories involved remain constructed narratives; they are intrinsically the product of rigorous control and telegenic goals. Theyre messy by the flippant Marie kondo even proclaiming that I love messy knowing that Shell still wants you to clean up the closet or a messy bun that is aesthetically achievable only via a 10 step hair tutorial. And they don’t apologize in the vein of shows like the touchstones of the mid-2010s Big city and Girls who made no secret of her ability to extol female (mostly white) disorder as something to be consumed critically.
That Zoladz deploys this phrase to describe the Taylors version of All Too Well might be a glimpse into the susceptibility of cultural critics to trendy phrasing, although I like to think that it doubles as a meta-referendum on it. figurative and literal idea of disorder without excuse itself. Because while the ten-year-old theatricality of Swifts Red era feel wildly entertaining in all of their stripped-down, better-detailed glory, we also understand that few artists in the story have better mastered reengineering personal storytelling for public consumption. Swift, like the fictional, real-life women creating other forms of shamelessly messy storytelling, only allows for a well-controlled lifting of the veil.
So let’s take this moment to organize a requiem for the shameless mess phrase and concept, and then officially remove it, into the old girlbossian archives where the hot mess, unruly women, this misattributed quote from Marilyn Monroe, and the general ideas of the feminized candor of the maniacal pixie dream transform for the better. Stories created by women, especially those who happily occupy the driver’s seat, deserve better adjectives. Art is a mess, life is a mess. Let’s not be so surprised to enter it.
