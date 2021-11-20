The actor returned to his hometown of Kansas City to host a benefit concert. The event will air on Saturday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. With an Emmy win and a hit Apple TV + series under his belt, Jason Sudeikis is having a great year.

The show, of course, is Ted Lasso, where Sudeikis plays an upbeat and good-natured American football coach who takes charge of a professional British football team despite having little knowledge of the game.

The fish out of the water comedy has been a welcome escape for many fans facing the pandemic blues and other stressful events that have marked the past 15 months. The second season of the series explored the mental health issues of Sudeikis’ character. And anyone can guess what the third set to start filming in January will bring.

Amid the success, Sudeikis recently returned to her hometown of Kansas City to host Thundergong !, an annual benefit concert for a charity that helps amputees without proper medical coverage pay for prosthetics.

The event, which will be Saturday broadcast, will raise funds for the Steps of Faith Foundation. The Kansas City-based organization is led by longtime drummer and friend Billy Brimblecom Jr. Sudeikis raised funds to give Brimblecom a prosthetic leg after he was diagnosed with a form of cancer that required him to undergo a leg amputation.

The AP recently spoke with the two friends at the concert, Ted Lasso and stuff. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

AP: I read that you two met at an improvisation workshop in Kansas City in 1995. How was this meeting?

Sudeikis: We did something called Comedy Sportz, which still exists in a few cities. Although in Kansas City it is now called Comedy City. We were doing workshops. I think we auditioned and they liked the fit of our jib. I was a junior. No, I just graduated. Law? Was it the summer of 1994 or 95?

Brimblecom: It was summer 95. I auditioned in spring 95. I was a senior and you were in Fort Scott.

Sudeikis: Yeah. We were just doing workshops, like a six week workshop or something. I think we auditioned and they liked the fit of our jib. We hit it off there.

AP: Billy, a lot of people would say that the work you do shouldn’t depend on charity or fundraising. And that we need a bigger overhaul of our healthcare system to fix it.

Brimblecom: Oh, how much time do we have? The fact that I have this job is ridiculous. The fact that something like Steps of Faith needs to exist and someone who has lost a limb isn’t just covered is an injustice.

I always like to say that our health care system is a misnomer because there is no care there. And the problem is the mutuals. At Steps of Faith, we don’t comment on anything controversial unless it directly affects the work we do. So here we go: The health insurance system is completely and utterly ridiculous. They don’t care about you. They don’t care about me or Jason, and they don’t care about the doctors.

AP: What do you think, Jason?

Sudeikis: Oh, I 100% agree with him.

AP: What should people expect if they tune in to Saturday’s concert?

Brimblecom: They should expect a really fun show. It’s funny and sweet, and it rocks. There is good music. This is the most, I think you will agree, Jason, it is the most diverse lineup that we have had.

Sudeikis: Yeah, it’s definitely a variety musical benefit concert. We have a bunch of bands and solo artists, but also comedians, like Will Forte, Fred Armisen and Heidi Gardner, all active and alumni of SNL. Fred and Will have done this every year. Heidi is from Kansas City.

AP: Is there a particular amount you want to raise this year?

Sudeikis: Trying to help 185 people. I took a chance and said, I think we could have 200. Billy knows that better than I do because he’s actually in it.

Brimblecom: I’m watching the P&L.

Sudeikis: Yeah, I don’t even know what P&L means. (Laughs)

Brimblecom: Its profits and losses. I didn’t learn it until I got this job.

So this year the goal of Steps of Faiths is to help 185 amputees, as Jason said, were on track to meet that goal and hopefully beat it. Maybe get to 200. So I would love that this event raises at least $ 500,000. It’s Saturday, 7:00 p.m. Central Time, across planet Earth.

Sudeikis: And beyond. They are probably getting the Internet elsewhere.

AP: Well, what do you think of aliens? It’s a good question.

Sudeikis: (Laughs) Well, if they have any money to donate to help us, well, take it.

Brimblecom: Where do you think cryptocurrency came from?

Sudeikis: Good point (laughs). Well take some bitcoin and moonstones.

Brimblecom: (laughs) Well, take it all.

AP: Jason, on Ted Lasso, do you feel the pressure to move past previous seasons as you prepare to film the third?

Sudeikis: It’s only the pressure we put on ourselves. We always did it the same way we did the first two. It was good that people really responded to the show. And there is certainly a lot of truth to Mo ‘Money, Mo’ Problems.

But we try to use that enthusiasm for the show, both as another pencil in the pencil box and something else to kind of help guide our storytelling and where we want to take the characters. But the pressure outside is less than the pressure I think we feel within ourselves. The same way we felt the first two years.

AP: Will your character be coming back to the United States at some point?

Sudeikis: I don’t know. May be? A yes or a no would fall into the category of spoilers.

AP: What do you think of season four? Is this a possibility?

Sudeikis: Anything is possible. But I look like a real trainer every time I answer this question. We worried about one season at a time. We were in the midst of writing season three, and we can’t think too far beyond that at this point.