West Hollywood stab outside Whole Foods leaves man bleeding on sidewalk – NBC Los Angeles





Surveillance video released showed an alleged stabbing seconds before the random attack on Santa Monica Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in West Hollywood on Monday night. On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a special bulletin looking for the alleged murderer. “We don’t know if he’s going to attack again and we want to identify him and bring him in,” said Sgt. Joanna Warren of the West Hollywood Sheriffs Station. Michael Rashmir saw the victim on the sidewalk in the 7800 block of Santa Monica Boulevard and said there was a lot of blood. “It’s really worrying that you can be attacked in front of a Whole Foods,” he said. The broadcast surveillance video shows the alleged assailant seconds earlier. The video continues, but the Sheriff’s Department will not release the next horrific moments. “It’s brutal,” Warren said. The attack came out of nowhere. “It was absolutely not provoked. The victim walked past the suspect. He assaulted the victim, knocked him down and then stabbed him,” Detective Brandon Zeff said. The victim said he was leaving the Whole Foods store with a bag of soda when the man randomly attacked him. The man has just been described as being in his forties. The never-before-seen video shows him hitting and then stabbing a knife in the victim’s neck and chest. “The video shows he didn’t run at the time. He may have boarded a bus,” Zeff said. According to authorities, the only clue to the identity of the assailant lies in “distinct” white high top sneakers. “If you pay attention to the shoes, we think we can apprehend it,” Warren said. Anyone with information about the man pictured or the attack should call 310-855-8850. Authorities say if he is spotted, do not approach him – call 911, as he is likely armed. If you would like to report anonymously, call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), send TIPLA letters plus your tip to CRIMES (274637), or use website.

