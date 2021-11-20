Actors on agricultural laws move

“Congratulations to everyone who wanted it like this,” actor Kangana Ranaut said on social media. To file

Bombay:

The central government decision led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the three agricultural laws has been welcomed by various movie personalities, including actors Sonu Sood, Urmila Matondkar, Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and UP, who have been demonstrating for over a year, demanded the cancellation of the 2020 Farmers and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Law, Farmers’ Prices Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) Agricultural Insurance and Services Act 2020 and Essential Products Act 2020 (Amendment)

Passed in September last year, the three agricultural laws were presented by the central government as major reforms in the agricultural sector that will cut out middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

Prime Minister Modi, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, said that the three agricultural laws will be repealed during the next winter session of Parliament.

Addressing the nation, he said, “Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws.

Shortly after the announcement, various movie celebrities took to social media to express their joy at the government’s decision and praised the farmers for their persistence.

Mr Sood called the news wonderful and not only thanked Prime Minister Modi but also the farmers for staging a peaceful protest.

“This is wonderful news! Thank you, @narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia, for taking over farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you come back with it pleasure to be with your families on Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purab today, ”he said in a tweet.

Sharing a photo of farmers, actress and politician Ms Matondkar expressed her joy at the decision.

“Victory requires passion, which needs boiling blood, this heaven will also come to earth, it only takes intentions that echo victory. #Kisaanandolaan Zindabad. Happy for my brothers and sisters farmers. #Jaikisaan martyr farmers always always, “she wrote.

Ms Chadha, 34, posted a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt with a farmer on it and said it would be her outfit of the day.

“Sarbat da bhala! #OOTD,” she said.

Ms Pannu shared a news clip, which said, “Prime Minister says 3 agricultural laws must be withdrawn” and captioned it: “Also ….. Gurpurab diyaan sab nu vadhaiyaan.”

Actor Gul Panag said it was a lesson for future governments to engage with all stakeholders when implementing reforms.

“I wish we didn’t have to let the stalemate last this long, cause the loss of so many lives. And demonize, debase, delegitimize Farm Protest and the protesters. #Farmlawsrepealed,” she wrote.

She also expressed anguish at how farmers were called hooligans, anti-nationals and terrorists, saying this would not be forgotten or forgiven.

Dia Mirza tweeted: “Jai Kisaan #GuruPurab.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said it was time to celebrate the determination and persistence of farmers.

“Let’s celebrate the farmers, their courage and their perseverance today,” he tweeted.

Actor Ranvir Shorey said, “At the end of the day, politics and politicians are the winners. In #India, they always are. #BharatBananaHai.”

Congratulating the farmers, actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub expressed his joy on social media.

“Many congratulations to the farmer friends and all the supporters! We fought comrades, we won comrades! If you try, you will one day win! #FarmersProtest #Farmlawsrepealed,” he said.

Filmmaker Onir welcomed the decision but also said that we should not forget all those people who lost their lives amid the protests.

“jai ho #kisanandolan #FarmersProtest. The beat I’ve heard for a long time. But DON’T FORGET all the lives lost in this long battle,” he added.

“The sign of true democracy is when opposing groups come together for greater harmony in the country! Glad the government decided to end the stalemate and repeal to rework the #farmlaws and bring peace. Let’s all celebrate in this spirit of Gurupurab Hands Joined #GuruNanakJayanti, ”actor Randeep Hooda said.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, however, had a different point of view.

In his Instagram Stories, the actor expressed his displeasure with the government’s decision to repeal the three farm laws.

“Sad, ashamed and absolutely unfair,” she said.

“If the people on the streets started making laws and not the government elected to parliament, then even it is a jihadist nation… Congratulations to all who wanted it like this,” she wrote, in response to a social media user, who praised the move.

The protesting farmers had expressed fears that the new laws would pave the way for the elimination of the minimum support price (MSP) safety cushion and the abolition of the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big business.

In the past, many celebrities such as Ms. Pannu, Ms. Chadha, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Preity Zinta, Swara Bhasker, Diljit Dosanjh, Reitesh Deshmukh, director Hansal Mehta, Harbhajan Mann, Jasbir Jassi, among others, had provided support to protesting farmers, via social networks.

Many Punjab singers and actors including Mr. Mann, Kanwar Grewal, Harf Cheema, Babbu Maan, Jass Bajwa, Himmat Sandu, R Nait, Anmol Gagan, have composed songs saluting the fighting spirit of the farmers.

