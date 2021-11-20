Roman Reigns teases Hollywood after current WWE deal





In WWE, it doesn’t get much bigger than Roman Reigns, which is one of the best things going on in the business right now. Reigns has continued to dominate in WWE and SmackDown, and at this point it’s unclear who will ultimately overthrow him as the Universal Champion. There will be a time when that happens, and in a new interview with ESPN The Michael Kay Show, Reigns was asked if he would follow in The Rock’s footsteps and head into the movie world at some point, and Reigns teased that the time for Hollywood and the movies might come soon after his current deal with WWE. “We’ll have to see. I think there’s going to be some movement here very soon. There’s still this speculation, these contract talks – this whole part is my business. People who can dive deep enough, I’m sure that ‘they can find out, turn enough stones to determine the time limit,’ Reigns said. “This is something that I want to try and I want to gain more experience. I want to use these tools that I have learned. WWE has done it right for me. They have given me so much and placed so much great blessings and opportunities in front of me, and I just had to grab them, grab that ball and run with it, ”Reigns said.“ I would like to think that along the way, I just gained so many skills and to experience so many things that will help me. “ Reigns also touched on the fact that this is a young man’s game and there will be a time when everyone will have to move on. “Because at the end of the day, we all know how it works. It’s a young man’s game. You can’t fall all your life. You have to get to a point where you can transition, and you can continue to connect and create new, fresh and evolved content for your fan base and your supporters. I think I have the capacity to do that, “said Reigns. “At the end of the day, it’s about getting into this game, being thrown into this fire and seeing how you get out of it. But I have a pretty good track record with being thrown in the deep end. if that’s what’s happening in Hollywood, I’m looking to swim. “ Do you want to see Reigns take on Hollywood? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk about whatever is happening with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB! H / T Cage side seats

