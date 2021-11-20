Red, White, and Herbal Tea: Thanksgiving Selections in the Valley





Thanksgiving Day is one of my favorite holidays of the year. You can’t beat an early dinner with the family. Of course, friends are welcome. I always say, I have the wine and the beer, you take care of the food. It still works well and I will try to continue this tradition in 2021. Here are some wines and beers that I think will go perfectly with your Thanksgiving dinner. Wine selections for the holidays

Courtesy photo Red wine: You have all heard of Sancerre. Some of you might even know it’s in the Loire region of France. But it’s Sauvignon Blanc. And the red wines from this region? Cabernet Franc is the emblematic red grape. It is also the main character of the AOC Bourgueil in the Touraine sub-region, located on the banks of the Loire. Domaine du Bel Air is a certified organic estate that has been creating wines for five generations by the Gauthier family. Their nose, Les Vingt Lieux Dits 2018, is fresh and mineral on the nose. Intense and elegant on the palate, this firmly structured Breton Cabernet (as the locals call Cabernet Franc) is powerful and has distinct minerality on the finish. A fantastic pair for the holiday dinner! White wine: I’m going here with something a little less traditional, although I have to use that word a few times. Let me introduce you to Mead! And what is mead after all? It’s honey wine. Slaymaker Cellars is located in Idaho Springs, CO. They work with local apiaries to find the best honey around. They then use traditional winemaking techniques to ferment the honey into mead. Their lineup is long, but three stood out for me, by coincidence, all of their flagship meads. The Wildflower Traditional is their Pinot Grigio des Mead. It is dry with a floral nose and a complex body. Orange Blossom Traditional is off-dry, medium-bodied, made with orange blossom honey that brings a plethora of citrus notes. My favorite is the cherry pie; it’s a great expression of mead to present to red wine drinkers. The selection of Thanksgiving beers is the Bonfires Tent Pole Vanilla Porter.

Courtesy photo Beer: I was waiting for this beer to be available in cans. I have repeatedly asked for this to happen and now I am taking full advantage of it. Bonfire Brewings Tent Pole Vanilla Porter is now available in six packs. Chocolate and caramel malts add richness to this Porter, followed by roasting black malts. Next come the vanilla pods from Madagascar which give the beer a silky sensation in the mouth. A wonderful expression of style, Tent Pole is exciting a lot of people. Take it for dessert at your Thanksgiving dinner and you’ll love it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/red-white-and-brew-thanksgiving-selections-up-valley/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos