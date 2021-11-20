Entertainment
Will Smith shocked actor James Avery, ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ uncle Phil, with his hidden talent
The prince of Bel-Air showed that Will Smith was more than just a rapper. Not only did he lead the hit comedy series, but he also showed dramatic chops in some very special episodes. Smith said his co-stars were in awe of the breadth of his talents, especially Uncle Phil actor James Avery.
Smith wrote about The prince of Bel-Air in his new autobiography, Will. It was filming the pilot episode of the NBC sitcom when Smith unleashed a hidden talent and Avery was stunned.
Will Smith improvised this moment in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air pilot
The pilot of The prince of Bel-Air establishes the premise of the show. After the theme song explains Will (Smith) ‘s move to Bel-Air, California, the episode introduces Will to the Banks family. It’s culture shock with Will showing contempt for his wealth and privilege, and his cousins at least dismayed by Wills’ nature on the streets. Uncle Phil, in particular, lectures Will on his superficial knowledge of Malcolm X. It’s a poignant moment, and then Smith does his own thing.
One of the most famous moments of The prince of Bel-Air was the pilot’s final scene, where after an argument with Uncle Phil, he leaves the room and I sit on the piano bench, he writes. The producers originally planned for me to sit with my back to the piano so they could push the camera to my face as I reflected on the depth of Uncle Phil’s last words. But when I sat down I have face the piano and started playing mum-mum’s favorite, Beethovens Fur Elise.
James Avery couldn’t believe The Fresh Prince
In the HBO Max Fresh Prince of Bel-Air meeting, Smith would talk about everything he learned from Avery. It was Smith’s first acting job outside of music videos and a small role on an after-school special. Avery even brought Smith to where he needed to be in the episode where Wills’ father (Ben Vereen) abandons him yet again. However, at that point, it was Avery who couldn’t believe that Smith had such talents.
Stunned James Avery backed up around the corner, he wrote. The ensemble fell silent as everyone realized this show was about to be special. The point of the scene had been never to judge a book by its cover. The producers were so inspired by this improvisational moment that they kept it, and it became the defining thematic premise of the entire series.
How Will Smith Learned to Play the Piano
Will tells the story of Smiths from childhood to the present day. Smith writes about the tumultuous times with his parents, when his alcoholic father was abusive towards his mother. He also credits his father for supporting the family and teaching his children a work ethic. Will covers Smiths’ rap career with DJ Jazzy Jeff and his love life, including emotional and vulnerable moments. Then it enters The prince of Bel-Air and his film career. So, early in his musical life, Smith’s mother took him to piano lessons.
RELATED: Will Smith Let His Son Trey Name Jaden, But Trey Almost Picked A Horrible Name First
Both my parents encouraged music as well, he wrote. We all took piano lessons as children because mum-mum played. My brother, Harry, played the saxophone poorly for a while, and I briefly took some drums lessons in college, including a thankfully forgettable stint on abusing a snare drum in the Notre Dame de Lourdes Marching Band. . But the piano was the only instrument that really loved me.
