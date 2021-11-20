Ghostbusters: Afterlifes Post-Credits Scenes, Jokes, and Secret Ending Cameo

Post-generic scenes was a rare fun bonus for the moviegoers who’ve released the credits in full, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies almost made it a must for fan-friendly movies. And other creators aren’t just picking up the MCUs’ habit of adding end credits scenes, they’re also picking up the specific way the MCU movies use them now, with a mid-credits scene to add a little button. on a film story, and an end credits scene that focuses on the future of a hoped-for franchise.

This is exactly what director Jason Reitman does with Ghostbusters: the afterlife, its direct sequel to the years 1989 Ghostbusters II, and his continuation of the work his father, Ivan Reitman, did directing the two original Ghostbusters films. Ghostbusters: the afterlife has two bonus scenes, one a stone’s throw from the credits and the other afterwards. The mid-credits scene is an extended joke for fans of the 1984 Ghostbusters, but the post-credits scene expressly teases a possible sequel at some point in the future.

[Ed. note: Gigantic spoilers for Ghostbusters: Afterlife ahead.]

Is Bill Murray in Ghostbusters: the afterlife?



Most Key Players of 1984 ghost hunters presents itself for this third entry of the trilogy. Ghostbusters secretary Janine (Annie Potts) arrives at the start of the film, to check out Egon Spenglers’ old house, where her adult daughter Callie (Carrie Coon) and children Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) have come. live after Egons’ death. In the middle of the movie, as Phoebe begins to figure out who her grandfather was and what kind of threat he was fighting from the rural Oklahoma farm that Callie inherited, she calls the old Ghostbusters phone number from their 1984 announcements and talks to Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), who explains about what shattered the Ghostbusters, long before Egons died.

And when Phoebe, Trevor, and their friends attempt to fight off the Sumerian god Gozer, who arrived in New York City in the first film, the three Ghostbusters survivors Ray, Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) show up in their old favorites. costumes and equipment to join the battle. The ghost of Egons shows up to help them take Gozer down, they all say emotional goodbye to their silent spiritual friend, and he disappears.

So wait, is there an afterlife in Ghostbusters: the afterlife?



It’s strange. It is incredibly difficult to know what the ghosts are in this series, whether they are blobby ghost monsters like ghost hunters Thinner and Ghostbusters: the afterlifeThe Muncher equivalent creature is the spirit of dead humans, or the ghosts in this world are mostly just weird spectral creatures, or whatever. Ghostbusters’ biggest enemy in live-action movies isn’t even a ghost, he’s a god. Presumably, given the form of so many traditional ghost stories, Egon hung out on Earth because he had unfinished business to attend to, and once his grandchildren defeated his mortal enemy ( Immortal enemy (she certainly hasn’t aged as much as everyone else since the 1980s), he might move on. But human ghosts fighting gods and kissing their children are certainly a new twist on a Ghostbusters story.

What does For Harold mean at the end of the film?

It’s a tribute to Harold Ramis, who played Egon Spengler in the original films, co-wrote the two original Ghostbusters scripts and was a famous comedian and filmmaker in his own right. (He wrote and directed groundhog day, among other films.) He died in 2014.

What is happening in Ghostbusters: the afterlifemid-credits scene?



The credits go as planned, until they get a credit for Sigourney Weaver, one of the stars of the 1984 ghost hunters, who had not yet appeared in the movie at that time. Reitman gives audiences just enough time to say Wait, she’s not here until he moves on to her character, Dana Barrett, wielding a series of Zener cards for Peter Venkman to see if he can psychically guess which symbol. is on the side of the map that it cannot see. He keeps guessing right, but she hooked him up to a device that delivers electric shocks, and she keeps electrocuting him until he admits he marked the cards so he would know what to do with it. ‘they were.

Like so many Ghostbusters: the afterlife, this scene is just a big reference gag for fans of the 1984 ghost hunters. It’s a callback to the original introduction by Peter Venkman, doing tests on college students, supposedly to research psychic phenomena, although the scene also shows he’s a sleazeball who doesn’t hesitate to use the test for flirting with female subjects and torturing men for fun. Shocking Dana for lying is a bit of a revenge 37 years later for that previous scene.

So, are Dana and Peter still together, all these years later? It is hard to tell that she is wearing a wedding ring, she treats him fondly and they seem to be in a private home rather than an institutional setting. But they don’t mention their relationship, they don’t exchange any kind of affection, and she seems content to see through him more than she seems to like. He’s also as attractive to her as he was in the 1980s, it’s incredibly clear that he hasn’t changed much. There is also the question of why, decades after starting their relationship, they put him in contact with electrodes to see if he is psychic. It’s yet another scene that works better as a fan reminder than a meaningful piece of history.

What is happening in Ghostbusters: the afterlifes post-credits scene?



The sequence after the end of the credits is the most interesting. First, there’s a brief scene where the 1980s Egon walks up to Gozer, and Janine gives him a lucky coin to take with him. There isn’t much to this footage, it’s a deleted scene from the 1984 film, included as an Easter egg, but of little significance to the rest of the film.

After returning to the present, Janine appears to be interviewing Winston about what he’s been up to since the 1980s. Audiences already know, thanks to Rays’ recap earlier in the film, that Winston went out on his own and became a very successful businessman, but the film does not give him much material. As Bill Murray as Peter embarks on a wacky monologue and jokes about Gozer, and Ray is solemn and sincere as always, Winston is mostly stuck on the side, moaning over the state of their former one. Ectomobile, and promising to fix it.

But on the post-credits scene, Winston finally has some time to shine as something other than the fourth player on a three-man squad. He explains his initiatives and his motivations to Janine: I wanted to be an example of what is possible. He talks about his thriving global businesses and how he secretly supports Ray and Peter, who are in less lucrative positions. I might be a businessman, but I’ll always be a Ghostbuster, he told her.

It’s a beautiful rewarding moment for actor Ernie Hudson, who has at times been frustrated with the way Winston has been sidelined in the movies. He signed a script that gave Winston a a bigger role and a full story, which ended up being cut. He often noted in interviews that Winston did not appear on the movie poster and was not part of the publicity for the movie. He said he took on the role expecting it to help his career, and instead he had difficulty finding work afterwards. So this streak feels like a reward for Winston, a chance for a little more dignity and depth.

How? ‘Or’ What Ghostbusters: the afterlife set up a sequel?



In a solo shot after talking to Janine, Winston walks back into the old Ghostbusters firehouse headquarters, which Ray said earlier in the film was sold long ago, when the Ghostbusters ceased. to earn money. Winston clearly bought the place for nostalgia the same reasons that fuel the rest of the movie and he looks around with exactly the same satisfaction as Rey looking around Tattooine at the end of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, with exactly the same feeling that he is there to please fans more than he is there to please himself.

But then Reitman’s camera wanders to the side, finding Ghostbusters’ old ectocontainment system, the laser grid unit that contained all of the ghosts they trapped, until an EPA lawyer played by William Atherton (the That’s right, this man doesn’t have a guy on the dick from the first movie) had it shut down and they all escaped. There is a single ominous blinking red light on the system, indicating that something is wrong, and the post-credits scene ends with this promise of an upcoming threat. (It doesn’t matter if the containment system is in the basement in a small side room at the bottom of the stairs, rather than in the garage, the point is, something interesting seems to be happening.)

Will there be a Ghostbusters: the afterlife following?



Nothing has been announced yet or green light, but Life after death co-writer Gil Kenan said he had full of ideas for possible future installments in the franchise, and Reitman said during his New York Comic Con appearance that the film’s goal was to open up the universe to all kinds of stories from all my favorite directors’ Ghostbusters movies. He has said he hopes this film sets the table for that, implying he may not be invested in making a sequel himself, but he looks forward to the possibility of more. movies.