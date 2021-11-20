Mira Rajput’s post is a “life size” PDA for Shahid Kapoor. Well almost





Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor) Strong points Mira posted a mushy pic with Shahid

The couple got married in 2015

Shahid’s commentary awaited New Delhi: Mira Rajput, who never misses a chance to talk about her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, once again made our hearts beat faster. The powerful Bollywood couple made us dizzy. This time, it’s a photo that Mira posted on Instagram. Here Mira is holding Shahid’s arm and we don’t fail to notice the joy on their faces. Just when we thought the photo was the best representation of their sweet relationship, Mira amplified it with her caption. She wrote, “Do we have to frame this full size for the living room while I secure your tie on a stool?” She added in the hashtag “parampara“, which means” traditions. “Fans can’t help but adore this lovely couple. Singer and actress Sophie Choudry commented,” How beautiful this photo is. “Looks like, for the legend, Mira took inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s tie streak in the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Do you agree? When it comes to spreading love to her family, Mira Rajput wins the game. She shared a sunny photo of her children on Children’s Day. Although the photo does not show the faces of Misha and Zain, we have melted because of the caption. Mira wrote: “The light of our lives, Happy Children’s Day today and everyday my babies.” She added, on a lighter note, “And someday you’ll learn real patience when you’re sleepy and the lights are on at 6:30 am.” Mira Rajput showed us her playful side with a “This or That” challenge on Instagram. The questions gave her more information about Instafam about her favorite location, exercise, and web series. When she had to choose between FRIENDS and Schitts Creek, she chose Schitts Creek. For his fans, it was no surprise. Later, when the official Schitts’ Creek page commented on her post, Mira couldn’t hold back her excitement. She wrote: “I was never a fan of anyone or anything until of course I saw Schitt’s creek And the rest is history. “ If there are any celebrities who can perfectly understand each other from their fans, Mira Rajput must be one of them. When she suffered from a migraine, she not only treated herself to a home remedy, but also shared the advice with her fans. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in 2015. The couple welcomed Misha in 2016 and Zain in 2018.

