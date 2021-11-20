Salma Hayek recounts terrifying knife attack on Hollywood Walk of Fame after earning her own star

Fans and celebrities came to the TCL Chinese Theater on Friday night, but it was not for the typical movie premiere inside the Sacred Halls, crowds gathered outside the building on the sidewalk to see actor salma hayek be received the 2,709th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Oscar-winning director Chlo Zhao and comedian Adam Sandler all made warm introductions to the Eternals actor, celebrating his work on and off camera.

Selma is a person of incredible talent and compassion, Zhao said. She is a woman who is brave enough to walk … in her own way. And don’t let anyone put it in the box.

When Hayek took the stage, she explained that the Friday night ceremony was very calming for her. She recounted how she was assaulted two years after leaving her native Mexico for the United States in the early 1990s.

Hayek said his friends visited Los Angeles and asked to see Hollywood. While they were there, said Hayek, she ignored a poor man who was on the floor and was very upset who called out to her.

And I kept walking and he got offended. (He) got up, took out a knife and started chasing us. Especially after me, trying to stab me, she said.

“Nobody helped us,” she added, as they fled and entered a store.

Hayek said they jumped over the store counter and grabbed a stick for protection, before being forced to fight the man.

Hayek explained that two nice gentlemen “from the Hells Angels were able to quickly disarm his attacker. The bikers escorted them to their cars and they drove away from the scene.

Every time I thought of Hollywood Boulevard, that’s what I remember, Hayek said Friday night. The truth is when I got home that night I said What am I doing here? Nobody wants me. I mean, I almost got killed today.

She recounted several instances of racism she suffered at the time in the United States, including someone who kicked her movie seat and told her to return to your country.

I remember the studio telling me several times, why don’t you go back to (Mexican) telenovelas? You will never find a job here. And of course that night I almost got killed, Hayek said. So I said, ‘Nobody wants me here. They want me in my country.

But I stayed. I stayed. And I want to tell everyone here it is, to all my lovely fans: if you are wondering what gave me the courage to stay, I say it was you because even though they didn’t know me not, here in Hollywood, the studios, all the Latins in the United States knew who I was. They understood that I came here with dreams like them.

Hayek Pinault poses with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Originally from Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, Hayek made her debut as an actress in Mexican telenovelas. She has starred in movies and TV series, such as Wild Wild West, Grown Ups, and the upcoming House of Gucci. Hayek also starred and produced in the critically acclaimed Frida, a biopic on iconic Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo.

Hayek also runs a production company, Ventanarosa, which aims to tell the stories of Latinos, with a specific focus on the lives of women. She also founded the Kering Foundation with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, which leads initiatives to free women around the world from sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

Hayek, daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault and husband François-Henri Pinault pose for a photo during the Friday night ceremony. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

She thanked her fans for following her journey for the past 37 years, adding that she had never taken a line of encouragement for granted.

Find something to love, because the only thing I stayed for was love of movies, she said. If you think you are not good at it like I did, then do yourself good at it. Movies don’t have to be your best at everything you do. Try to be better. Try to find joy in what you do.