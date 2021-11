Time’s Up advocacy group must be “rebuilt” after missteps discovered

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19 (Reuters) – Time’s Up, the Hollywood group founded nearly four years ago amid an outcry over sexual harassment, said on Friday it would undergo a “major reset” after ‘one report revealed confusion over its mission, poor communication and other missteps. The group, created with big-name stars and a lot of fanfare in January 2018, gave employees no clear direction on their work and was seen as too close to Hollywood and Democratic politicians, according to an outside consultant’s report. . Time’s Up commissioned the study following public criticism. Time’s Up structure, strategy and people will be “rebuilt from the ground up,” the group said in a statement. Interim Managing Director Monifa Bandele will resign at the end of the year. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now “This is a necessary reset, not a retirement,” said board chair Gabrielle Sulzberger. Of the 25 current employees, three will remain on a transition team to help create “a more focused, transparent and inclusive organization,” the statement said. “Even our harshest critics believe that a strong Time’s Up is necessary and makes all our efforts more powerful,” Sulzberger said. Time’s Up has been supported by Hollywood stars such as Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and Ashley Judd. Judd was one of 90 women who accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Weinstein, who has denied non-consensual sex, is currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape. The group has spoken out against abuse by prominent men in media and entertainment and is committed to helping women in all workplaces. Executives, however, have come under fire for advising former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he was accused of sexual harassment, and chief executive Tina Tchen resigned last August. Cuomo has denied the misconduct. The consultant’s report revealed that the organization had grown rapidly since its initial assignment. Among the 85 people interviewed, one person was quoted saying: “I don’t know what we are doing, and I really should be doing it”. Some have questioned whether the organization has indeed drawn attention to the workplace risks and mistreatment women healthcare workers face during the COVID-19 pandemic. Others were unhappy with inconsistent standards for exposing wrongdoing between political parties. “Time’s Up was negatively affected by a perception of Democratic partisanship, according to the report. Some have also wondered why Time’s Up got involved in racial justice issues, especially its criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organizer of the Golden Globes, for having no black journalists. Internal communications were “often fragmented and inconsistent,” the report added, noting that Times Up had had three different CEOs in its short history. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Jill Serjeant; Editing by Richard Chang and Leslie Adler Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

