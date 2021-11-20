Bollywood Rewind | Aar Paar: Guru Dutt mixes comedy and black





In this weekly column, we revisit the nuggets of the golden years of Hindi cinema. This week, we’re revisiting the 1954 version of Aar Paar.

Filmmakers, regardless of their diversity, are often known for their particular styles or genres. So when I recently watched Guru Dutt’s 1954 film Aar Paar, I was surprised at the film’s lightness which effortlessly swings between comedy and dark, styles that are not necessarily associated with Dutt. With Guru Dutt, Shyama and Shakila in the lead roles, Aar Paar is a charming film that is above all a love story with a hint of suspense. Director Dutt is so charming in his presentation that you can’t help but smile at his characters’ antics. Aar Paar starts off with Kalu Birju (Dutt) who is in prison for reckless driving but his good behavior got him out two months earlier. As Kalu starts looking for a job, he meets Nikki (Shyama) and we attend one of the cutest encounters in Hindi cinema. As passers-by witness their chemistry, a woman sings “Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar” and love begins to blossom. While Kalu’s life is filled with rainbows to this end, something else is happening as well. Trying to get a co-prisoner’s coded message across, Kalu gets involved with criminals who unwittingly attempt to rob a bank. The fake bank robbery sequence is extremely smart as the audience doesn’t even realize that this is a mock theft until the end of the sequence. Guru Dutt’s Kalu Birju is a straightforward man who is far from the nuanced on-screen image we often associate with Dutt. In the villain’s lair, Kalu meets a dancer (Shakila) who does her best to make him fall in love with her. With songs like “Babuji Dheere Chalna” and “Hun Abhi Main Jawan”, his alluring personality leaves Kalu spellbound, but not enough for him to let go of his love. Even when Kalu is heartbroken after Nikki doesn’t run away with him, he still loves her and stays by her side. Aar Paar is a unique film that could be categorized as “dark comics” – a thriller thriller with tons of light moments. Aar Paar marked the first collaboration between Guru Dutt and Abrar Alvi, which later made Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. Aar Paar was Abrar’s first film as a dialogue writer and his work here is particularly impressive. Aar Paar has characters from all kinds of economic and cultural backgrounds and their dialogues reflect their origin. The music for OP Nayyar’s film with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri is a stroke of genius. Besides the aforementioned songs, Aar Paar has tracks like “Sun Sun Sun Sun Zalima”, “Ye Lo Main Haari Piya”, “Mohabbat Kar Lo Jee Bhar Lo” among other timeless classics. Watching Aar Paar in 2021 makes you think that some stories are actually timeless and that not because of their universal nature but mainly because of their sheer simplicity, and Aar Paar is one of those simple movies that can put a smile on your face. . Bollywood rewind | Haqeeqat | Woh Kaun Thi | Junglee , Yaadéin | Sujata | Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje | Jagte Raho | Baazi | Saal Baad bees | Dosti | Mughal-e-Azam , Mother India | Anari | Chaudhvin Ka Chand | Boot Polish | Make Bigha Zamin | Devdas | Baiju Bawra | Shree 420 | Pyasa | CID | Madhumati | Naya Daur | Awara | Sharada | Do Aankhen Barah Haath | Bandini | Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam Aar Paar is streaming on Prime Video.

