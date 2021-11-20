Indian actor Suriya under police protection after hit film ignites caste fury





The star of a new blockbuster Indian film tackling the oppression of marginalized communities was in the custody of armed police on Thursday (November 18th) after threats of violence. Jai Bhim is a legal drama based on the true story of an activist lawyer who fights for a tribal woman whose husband was wrongly arrested and killed in police custody in 1993. The film is the latest to shed light on the plight of millions of Indian tribes and low caste Dalits – “untouchables” – at the bottom of the Hindu caste system. The film, released on Amazon Prime, received rave reviews and, exceptionally for a Tamil-language film, found success across the vast country of 22 official languages. Jai Bhim was briefly the highest ranked movie on the IMDb movie database – owned by Amazon – beating Hollywood classics such as The Godfather and Shawshank’s Redemption. But it has also angered many people in the southern state of Tamil Nadu where it is set, especially the Vanniyar caste community who say the film portrays them in a bad light. Vanniyar Sangam, an organization representing the community, has issued a legal opinion to the filmmakers seeking damages and demanding the removal of certain scenes. A member of a local political party even offered 100,000 rupees (5,600 RM) to anyone physically assaulting lead actor Saravanan Sivakumar, better known as Suriya, who is also the film’s co-producer. Police have since opened an investigation into the politician, and Suriya’s Chennai home is now guarded by five armed officers and the actor – a major Tamil movie star – enjoys additional security while traveling. This and other threats against Suriya sparked a wave of support for the actor, with the hashtag #WeStandWithSuriya trending on social media. “I can’t express in words how grateful I am for the trust and comfort you have given us all,” the 46-year-old said on Twitter. AFP

