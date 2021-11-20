Entertainment
Roman Reigns comments on potential Hollywood transition
WWE Universal Champion Roman reigns is one of the best stars in the business, and while in the midst of a remarkable run, many fans continue to wonder if it’s only a matter of time before the tribal leader make the jump to Hollywood.
Many of the big names in wrestling have made the same change; John Cena and Dwayne The Rock Johnson have become big stars in the entertainment world. Given Reigns’ previous Hollywood endeavors, such as a guest role in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, fans continue to predict that hell will eventually follow in Johnson and Cena’s footsteps.
During a recent appearance on The Michael Kay ShowWhen asked about this potential outcome, Reigns made it clear that he wanted to work more in Hollywood as he learned many skills that could help him make the jump a success.
You have to see, said Reigns. I think there is going to be movement here very soon. There’s always this speculation, these contract talks, you know, while that part is my business, people who can dive deep enough, I’m sure they find out, you know, spin enough stones to figure out the time frame, but it’s something I really want to get into. And I want to gain more experience, and I want to use the tools that I have learned.
The table chef went on to describe how he knows that at some point every wrestler needs to move on to the next phase of their career. Reigns expressed confidence that with the tools he has acquired throughout his WWE career, he can thrive by creating content in another environment.
WWE did it just for me, Reigns said. They have given me so much and placed so many great blessings and opportunities before me. And I just had to catch them, I just had to catch that ball and run with it. And I like to think that along the way I’ve learned so many skills and experienced so many different things that are going to help me because at the end of the day we know how it works. It’s a young man’s game. You can’t fall all your life.
You need to get to a point where you can transition, where you can continue to connect and create new, fresh [and] advanced content for your fan base and supporters. And I think I have the capacity to do it.
Reigns went on to say that if he was immersed in the depths of Hollywood, hell would swim because that is exactly what he did in WWE.
At the end of the day, it’s about getting into this game, being thrown into this fire and seeing how you get out of it, Reigns said. But I have a pretty good track record of being thrown in the deep end, and if that’s what’s happening in Hollywood, I’m going for a swim.
The Tribal Chief will face WWE Champion Big E at the WWE Survivor Series on November 21 in a battle between the Corporate World Champions in the Men’s Division.
