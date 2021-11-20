Red, White and Infusion: Thanksgiving Selections from Boones Wine and Spirits





Boones Wine and Spirits Thanksgiving Wine Selections.

Courtesy photo The Red “The Shebang Fourteenth Cuvée Rouge Ensemble” Created by the Bedrock Wine Co., which produces great premium wines. This red blend is made to be affordable and delicious. The blend is mainly composed of Zinfandel mixed with Carignan, Petite Syrah, Mourvèdre, Grenache, Syrah and Barbera. They only use the fermentation of indigenous yeasts and just a touch of French oak to complete the whole thing. I really like this wine for the price. Consider a more affordable Prisoner red style. To drink with steaks, pasta with red sauce or a pizza. The White “2019 Chardonnay from the harvest in the moonlight” The grapes for this wine are grown and harvested in the vineyards of the Moonlit Estate in Monterey, California. Ocean breezes are key to Monterey’s cool climate and its ideal for growing Chardonnay. I tasted notes of apple, pear, gauva and mango then a light woody note with vanilla and spices. This wine will go very well with baked salmon or halibut. Selection of Thanksgiving beers from Boones Wine and Spirits.

Courtesy photo the drink This month I have chosen to highlight a new and exciting collaboration in the brewing world. The brewery is Crooked Stave, a Colorado staple for craft beer since 2010. The collaboration, however, is not with another brewer for a change, but with a hop farm in New Zealand. Freestyle Hop Farm, located just west of Nelson in land primarily known for Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir, has made a name for itself for its sustainable, innovative and artisanal hop varietals and their partnerships with craft brewers around the world. whole. New Zealand hops are nothing new to the American craft beer scene. Over the past few years, they have become increasingly popular in the United States due to their natural marriage in juicy, hazy, tropical-style IPAs. The mission of Freestyle Hop Farms, they say, is to grow exceptional hops, for exceptional beer we seek to cultivate the tastiest, unique and intensely aromatic hops in the world. Their innovation, it seems, is the first in the brewing world that we know of. They took their signature Nelson hop grape, then dried and pressed into uniform hop balls with real dried passion fruit. Nelson hops are described as having notes similar to those of sauvignon blanc, grape must, currant and tropical fruits. Waimea hops from their farm are also added to the brewing process. Waimea hop is described as imparting pine and citrus flavors and aromas, as well as an intense tangerine or tangerine. Together, Crooked Stave and Freestyle Hop Farm have come together to create a super fruity juice bomb called Kohia Nelson. A tropical and juicy IPA, double dry-hopped with the Nelson and Waimea hops described above. Limited outing of course, I would recommend grabbing a four pack today while they last at Boones Wine and Spirits, winner for the second year in a row for Best Wine and Beer Selection in the Vail Valley. Not who mattered.

