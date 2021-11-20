Towie’s Frankie Sims enjoys dating Jude Law actor son Rafferty

He starred alongside movie legend Michael Caine, but now Rafferty Law could be in Towie.

The actor, who is the son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, has had a series of dates with sexy star Frankie Sims.

4 The pals said Frankie really cares about Rafferty, who has previously been linked with pop star Rita Ora and ex-Brooklyn Beckhams model Hana Cross. Credit: Eroteme

4 Rafferty Law is the son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost Credit: Getty

Pals said Frankie is very fond of Rafferty, who has previously been linked to pop star Rita Ora and ex-Brooklyn Beckhams model Hana Cross.

A source said: Raff and Frankie have had a few dates over the past few weeks.

It’s become the talk of Essex and everyone knows Raff and Frankie are dating. People even joke about when she’s going to show it on Towie.

Shes has made it clear to her friends that she really cares about him, but these are the early days and they aren’t rushing into anything.

He’s a real gentleman and a nice boy, so she hit the jackpot.

Raff starred in Twist, a reimagining of the Charles Dickens tale that also starred Michael Caine and was released earlier this year.

Frankie had previously dated reality TV loser Jack Fincham after splitting from her Towie co-star boyfriend Harry Lee last year.

And she couldn’t help but admit recently that she had met someone new.

She said on the online show The Suns Towie: The Official After Party, hosted by Bobby Norris: I actually had a few dates with this guy I met.

It really is the early days. He comes from outside Essex and outside Kent, which is an important place to avoid. I deflect Kent and Essex.

His early days. I’ve only had a few dates but, yeah, he looks nice. Watch this place.

LOVE PUPPY FOR MABEL

4 Mabel and her new boyfriend Preye Crooks Credit: Getty

MABEL received a Christmas present in advance when her new boyfriend won a giant teddy bear.

She has just started dating Sony executive Preye Crooks, son of former Spurs footballer and BBC expert Garth Crooks.

They made public this week the launch of Hyde Park Winter Wonderland in central London, where it won a huge fluffy dog ​​for her, left.

Girls Aloud Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle, Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts and The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes were also found to have mulled wine and take a ride on the waltzes.

ED: IM NO VULTURE

4 Wiley claimed that Ed Sheeran “used grime to look good” and was a “culture vulture” Credit: Splash

ED SHEERAN defended himself against Wiley’s claims that he used grime to look good and that he was a culture vulture.

The superstar insisted he respects black performers and is always featured on one of their tracks if included on one of his own.

He explained: It’s not just like you’re doing something for me.

It must always be balanced.

But Ed, inset, believes the real reason Wiley has a problem with him is that the grime pioneer asked him to change a release date ten years ago. He said: We created the Collaborations project and the deal was a swap for a swap.

I did a song for Wiley called If I Could. But he was going to drop it on the same day as The A Team, which was my first major single.

So I told him, either the week before or the week after.

He just said I wouldn’t allow him to do it. But it came out.

There is no love lost now that they are not on good terms, however.

Ed said on The Zeze Millz Show on YouTube: We weren’t really friends at first.

I have always respected his profession and his music but we really never created music except together.

I don’t think there is a world to go and have Sunday lunch together every week.

Wiley criticized Ed in 2019.

Since then, he has had to apologize for his comments on social media generalizing the Jewish people that permanently banned him from Twitter.

A STEPS fan named Peter took the stage with the band to propose to his girlfriend Cath, who was in the audience at Liverpools M&S Bank Arena on Thursday. Fortunately it was not a tragedy, she said yes.

GRAPHICS SIMPLE 1. Gently on me ADELE 2. Chills ED SHEERAN 3. Too good (Taylor version) TAYLOR SWIFT 4. Bad Habits ED SHEERAN 5. Flowers (Say my name) ARRDEE 6. ED SHEERAN Graffiti Viaduct 7. Amour Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) CKAY 8. Cold Heart ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA 9. Seventeen goes under SAM FENDER 10. Come for you SWITCHOTR ft A1 x J1 ADELE held another week at No1 with Easy On Me, making it five weeks at the top. It’s the same as Someone Like You in 2011. She should stay there again next Friday after the release yesterday of her new album 30. ALBUMS 1. Red (Taylor version) TAYLOR SWIFT 2. ABBA trip 3. Equal to ED SHEERAN 4. Between us LITTLE MIX 5. Tears of Hercules ROD STEWART 6. IDLE on tracks 7. The closer the fountain, the more the stream flows purely DAMON ALBARN 8. Most Wanted: THE WANTED’s greatest hits 9. An Evening with Silk Sonic BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK & SILK SONIC 10. Disco: Guest list Edition KYLIE MINOGUE TAYLOR SWIFT has her eighth album No. 1, tying KYLIE MINOGUE’s total and placing her only behind MADONNA, who had 12.