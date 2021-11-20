Salma Hayek Pinault to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star – CBS Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) Salma Hayek Pinault is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday night.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Adam Sandler and Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao will join Best Oscar-nominated actress at the 6 p.m. box office ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater Hollywood IMAX.

Hayek Pinault and Sandler appeared together in the 2010 comedy Grown Ups and its 2013 sequel Grown Ups 2. Zhao directed Hayek Pinault in the recently released Marvel Eternals movie.

Hayek Pinault was delighted with the ceremony:

I am very moved by this evening. It is, of course, a great honor. We are all made of stardust, I think 94% of our atoms are the same as stars. We are all stars and when you see this star I want you to know it because you are all in my heart. Some of your stardust is here, so you tell all your friends that you are a part of that star as well.

The ceremony comes five days before the release of Hayek Pinault’s latest film, House of Gucci, starring crafty medium Pina Auriemma.

Sandler, who received her own Walk of Fame star in 2011, was just as excited as her longtime friend, calling her one of the best actresses of a generation. It is an honor for me to be one of the presenters of the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the incomparable Salma Hayek, Sandler said in his speech.

The star is the 2,709th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

