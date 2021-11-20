Entertainment
Salma Hayek Pinault to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star – CBS Los Angeles
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) Salma Hayek Pinault is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday night.
READ MORE: Authorities investigate circumstances surrounding death of Los Angeles model Christy Giles
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Adam Sandler and Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao will join Best Oscar-nominated actress at the 6 p.m. box office ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater Hollywood IMAX.
Hayek Pinault and Sandler appeared together in the 2010 comedy Grown Ups and its 2013 sequel Grown Ups 2. Zhao directed Hayek Pinault in the recently released Marvel Eternals movie.
Hayek Pinault was delighted with the ceremony:
I am very moved by this evening. It is, of course, a great honor. We are all made of stardust, I think 94% of our atoms are the same as stars. We are all stars and when you see this star I want you to know it because you are all in my heart. Some of your stardust is here, so you tell all your friends that you are a part of that star as well.
READ MORE: Tatum scores 37 points, Celtics beat Lakers on LeBron injury return
The ceremony comes five days before the release of Hayek Pinault’s latest film, House of Gucci, starring crafty medium Pina Auriemma.
Sandler, who received her own Walk of Fame star in 2011, was just as excited as her longtime friend, calling her one of the best actresses of a generation. It is an honor for me to be one of the presenters of the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the incomparable Salma Hayek, Sandler said in his speech.
The star is the 2,709th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.
NO MORE NEWS: Report: California fires burned nearly a fifth of the world’s redwoods
(Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Sources
2/ https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/11/19/salma-hayek-hollywood-walk-of-fame-star/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]