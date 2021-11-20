Film review: Normandy veterans tell their story in ‘Sunken Roads’ | Entertainment News

Young men huddle in landing craft off the coast of Normandy, France, June 6, 1944. They are about to invade Europe to begin liberating much of the continent from occupation. German.

No matter how many times you see this moment in time, whether in documentary footage, photographs, or narrative feature films, it’s both humiliating and frightening.

In the new documentary Sunken Roads: Three Generations After D-Day, we learn that 85% of the thousands of soldiers from the United States, Great Britain, Canada, France and other countries who landed just at Omaha Beach during the first wave were killed. or injured.

We are told that many drowned as soon as they loaded the landing craft because of barriers built offshore to prevent boats from reaching the beach. The men had to jump into the deep water. The heavy equipment they were carrying dragged them down. Tall men were luckier. Many smaller men did not succeed.

Then there was a hail of bullets. Lightning fire from machine guns directed from concrete German cannon and cannon sites created hell on Earth. The D-Day invasion of Normandy claimed 10,000 Allied casualties, including 4,414 confirmed deaths. They died to protect freedom and democracy.

Sunken Roads relies less on images of war than on the words of military veterans who landed in Normandy, as well as a French citizen, a woman who lived nearby.

In June 2014, on the 70th anniversary of what is arguably one of the most defining days of the 20th century, D-Day survivors came together to honor history.

The film is directed by Charlotte Juergens, a young American woman who recorded the events of the rally in honor of her family members who served in World War II, as well as the declining number of participants in the events of June 6.

In 2014, Juergens was 20 years old, filming and talking to people who were 90 years old, making them at least 70 years older than her. Some were older. Their words are captivating. Their powerful emotions.

Some of the men are fragile, but the strength they receive from being in Normandy again is wonderful to see.

The opening scenes of the films are ephemeral. A train crosses an unknown countryside. We can see the tops of the trees. We hear the director tell us in a soft voice why she wanted to be in Normandy in 2014 and what that would mean for the members of her family.

Little by little, things are linked and the film settles into a rhythm. Men will appear and tell their stories. slowly and carefully at first; then determined and energetic. For some it’s difficult, for others it’s energizing.

In Britain there are commemorative ceremonies to attend. A veteran remembers training in the marshy bogs of the moors that would help invading soldiers gain a foothold when they landed on D-Day.

Once in France, you are struck by the cramped nature of the gathering. Few of the veterans are still alive and only a few were able to make the trip. But they have arrived. Just seeing them proudly wearing their medals and occasionally using a walking stick impresses you. These men are the living embodiment of the last chapter of the greatest generation saga.

In Britain, Juergens’ travels take him to London, as well as to lesser-known, but vitally important places, some of them essential to mission training: Truro, Trebah, Tavistock and Poole. .

In France, there is Paris and of course Normandy with its familiar localities: Omaha Beach, Utah Beach, Bayeux, Saint-Lô, Isigny and Vire.

We familiarize ourselves with the subjects of the Juergens camera. Comfortable with them. You will meet Arden Earll, Don McCarthy, Parker Davie Hanna, Steve Melnikoff, Hal Baumgarten, George Bayliss and Suzanne Gandon, a charming Frenchwoman with a treasure trove of memories in her attic.

McCarthy has Parkinson’s disease and the director served as his health assistant during his visit to the site of the most upsetting day of his life. A voice quivering at times, it gives the impression of being in Normandy. Baumgarten is Jewish, and he proudly reveals that he wore a visible Star of David as a message to the Nazis.

Juergens’ directing style is classic cinema-verite: cinema of truth. There is no artifice. There are no special effects. It is never intrusive. She holds her camera at a gentle angle. She lets her subjects control what the camera lens and microphone will discover. Their faces are iconic.

His technique is the perfect way to make a movie like Sunken Roads. I remembered the great post-war French documentary, Farrebique from 1946, in which director Georges Rouquier recounted a year in the life of a French peasant family whose very existence is intimately linked to the changing of the seasons. The camera acts as an observer.

The memories brought back to Sunken Roads are not only important, they are also inspiring. The film reveals the essence of humanity and the power of realism. None of the veterans seen on camera are bitter. They were young and had a job to do. Yes, the men were afraid. But they were also determined to succeed.

The words of Juergens’ subjects make the intense chaos and horror of war palpable. There isn’t a person who watches Sunken Roads who won’t learn something vital from these honorable and courageous men.

Sunken Roads can be watched at home through the Virtual Cinema program, which uses movie theater websites to showcase the film.

