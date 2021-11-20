Hollywood condemns Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: this country is a sick joke

Christie DZurilla / Los Angeles Times (TNS)

After 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts on Friday in a case resulting from the 2020 unrest in Kenosha, Wis., Hollywood was quick to condemn the verdict, while some greeted him.

Actress Mia Farrow tweeted: “So anyone can come and protest, walk the middle of the street with a huge gun – and kill people?”

“#kylerittenhouse was found not guilty as we saw him kill two,” singer-actress Bette Midler wrote. “Basically Stupid I predict he will have a great career on #Fox and in #RadicalRightWing circles which is a plus on a tragic and tragic day for decent, THOUGHT, sensitive and ethical people everywhere.

Late night host Samantha Bee wrote: “Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal sends a message to future Kyle Rittenhouses that they are free to incite violence and then claim self-defense. It is not justice.

“Another disappointing victory for White Vigilantism,” actor Cary Elwes tweeted, while comedian DL Hughley wrote: “#KyleRittenhouse will be a cop in 3 years!”

“In fairness, Kyle Rittenhouse only killed two people. It’s not like he’s smoking weed, ”retorted actor Michael Ian Black.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown wrote, “The good news is white men and boys can still kill whoever they want and get NO jail time! Isn’t that fun! And he killed white people! I bet little #KyleRittenhouse is going to snap more white power photos with #TheProudBoys right away and plan his next massacre.

“Justice denied is a blow to our national psyche. The trial was not just a killer, but a system that continues to kill,” actor George Takei tweeted. “Today this system has once again defeated true justice. But note these words: We will never stop fighting for what is just and just.

“Tell me again that there aren’t two kinds of justice in America!” Actor LeVar Burton wrote.

“This country is a bad joke,” tweeted author Frederick Joseph.

Actress Rosanna Arquette intervened, saying, “I have no faith in the justice system. In America today, I don’t want to live in a country ruled by violent ignorant racists.”

“It has now been said that vigilantes can just go and kill people protesting issues like racial equality whenever they want and get away with it,” said Josh Gad. “Think about it a bit.”

Bernice King, the youngest child of the late Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, tweeted: “We are traumatized.”

“A white teenager showed up at a protest against police brutality against blacks with an assault rifle and was allowed by police to freely roam an already unstable space,” King continued. “This not guilty verdict represents a myriad of injustices.”

“Did you ever think it wasn’t going to turn out that way?” Broadway star Harvey Fierstein asked another Twitter user. “The judge sat down next to the accused to observe the evidence! This is why the appointment of judges is so important. If your judges are not following the law, there is NO law.

“What a disaster,” model and actor Brooklyn Decker tweeted. “The precedent is terrifying. Injustice is hard to bear.

Comic Sarah Cooper tweeted, “I know everyone says if you’re surprised you didn’t care, but I was careful and I’m still shocked.”

“In other news, you could see it coming from a mile away…” actor Daniel Dae Kim tweeted.

And director Ava DuVernay conveyed a message from the parents of one of the men who were killed, tweeting: “John Huber and Karen Bloom, parents of murderer # KyleRittenhouse’s victim Anthony Huber: the verdict” sends the unacceptable message that the armed civilians can show up in any city, incite violence, and then use the danger they created to justify shooting people in the street.

Antioch, Illinois, a resident of Rittenhouse said he carried a rifle for protection last year as he attempted to protect property and administer first aid as violent protests against police brutality swept across the region. town where his father lives. He shot dead two people and injured another, all white. His defense team argued that the shooting was in self-defense. The prosecutor claimed he had committed murder.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 when the events unfolded, faced five counts, including intentional homicide and reckless endangerment. A sixth gun charge was dropped before the case went to the jury when it was determined that the gun he had was legal for a 17-year-old to carry.

Former child actor Rick Schroder, who drew attention to the case when he contributed to Rittenhouse’s bail a year ago, remained silent on his Instagram account immediately after the verdict, but other supporters spoke.

“Not guilty,” actor Kevin Sorbo tweeted.

“I’m kidding! I’m relieved! I’m almost in tears,” filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza tweeted. In another post, he wrote: “It’s as big as OJ Simpson’s verdict, with the difference important that our guy is actually innocent. “

Comedian and actor Terrence K. Williams told his million Twitter followers, “NOT GUILTY !! Kyle Rittenhouse is expected to sue the media for libel. Don’t bring a knife or skateboard to a shootout! “

“Well, this jury took the local not the express,” expert Ann Coulter tweeted, referring to the four days of deliberation, “but at least they got there.” Later she added: “I hope [defense attorney] Corey Chirafisi will pursue libel action against Biden for calling Rittenhouse a “white supremacist” during the [presidential] campaign.”

And former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, summed up her thoughts by tweeting: “The jury got it right – by declaring Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts. charges were laid before any serious investigation is evidence that the government was motivated by the policy, which itself should be considered criminal. “