Northwest Florida Ballet returns to MKAC with ‘The Nutcracker’

FORT WALTON BEACH It’s good to be back.

Northwestern Florida BalletThe Nutcracker production will return to the stage for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic postponed live performances. And they couldn’t be happier.

Todd Allen, CEO and Artistic Director, anticipates receiving the next live show.

So far … looking at ticket sales and season tickets, things seem to be going well. I think people want to start seeing live theater again, ”he said.

The ballet company will present The Nutcracker with live musical accompaniment by the Northwest Florida Ballet Symphony Orchestra, conducted by David Ott, at 7:30 p.m. November 19-20 and 2:30 p.m. November 21 at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center in Northwest Florida State College, 100 College Blvd. E. in Niceville. Tickets cost $ 40 for adults and $ 20 for children 12 and under.

The pandemic has been devastating for the arts, Allen said. The NFB initially focused on training with virtual classes.

It was good to keep everyone, but it was very difficult because the professional dancers that we employ every year took a hit because we couldn’t employ them and a lot of people on the technical side, Allen said. We have managed to keep our contingent of teachers together. We managed to get out of it and we have been eagerly planning this to get back on stage.

It was a particularly difficult time for the students of Northwestern Florida Ballet Academy, which offers traditional instruction and dance to students in grades three to eight.

Sarah McGowan, who will play the young protagonist Clara, is delighted that they no longer have to use Zoom video conferencing. In response to virtual practices, she transformed her bedroom into a dance space.

I did a little project with my parents, where we did this part of the Marley floor (dance floor), and then I already had a bar that I drilled into my wall, McGowan said. Much of my room was the dance area so I was able to use it during Zoom. “

“But, I’m still very happy that we can be back in the studio and do a live performance this year,” she added.

It was also a challenge for teachers.

Timothy Knoll, first class student at Northwest Florida Ballet Academie in 2001, returned this year as a teacher. He spent an entire year in his “living room, trying to virtually teach a modern dance class.”

He’s relieved to be in the studio with the kids again, Knoll said.

We have this huge group of kids working so hard on (the ballet), Knoll said. There is something about seeing a child do their first spin, no matter what subject you are working on. “

The NFB is back at the studio with a new normal, adding a cleaning crew to ensure the studio remains sanitized. The precautions also extended to how they approach The Nutcracker. Roles now have multiple layers of liners.

For McGowan, who started at the Academy in fifth grade, playing Clarain live is a dream come true. After all, The Nutcracker was a major factor in what attracted ballet.

I always thought it would be really amazing to be able to do it, but I never really thought I would be able to do it, ”she said of the role.“ When I found out about it. , I was super excited to have had it.

For Knoll, The Nutcracker is special because it showcases professional dance styles from around the world, something he says he learned to cherish thanks to his first ballet teacher, the late Dorothy Lister.

Miss Dorothy, as she was called, passed away in October. She was the NFB’s ballet mistress for 23 years. The next show will be dedicated to his memory.

McGowan remembers taking her first pointe class with Miss Dorothy while she was still dancing in flats.

It was really tough, McGowan said of teaching Lister’s dance. She certainly taught me a lot, even though I couldn’t dance with her for many years.

The loss has been hard on everyone in the professional dance company, Allen said.

He was someone who was in touch with everyone, so it was a really tough time, but it was a really special time for all of us to come together, he said. It really is a family. We were her family and she was our family.

Surrounded by an uncatalogued collection of Lister’s music in his office, Allen said Lister had an amazing life.

She was 87, so she had an amazing life. She came back here at the age of 65, when normally someone would retire and slow down. She didn’t slow down; she continued, “he said.” And we did a great job together over that period of time, all the ballets we did and of course she did the costumes as well. , and she played an important role in running this department for me.

The Northwest Florida Ballet will dedicate The Nutcracker to Lister. Her daughter and family will be in attendance, Allen said.

That makes it even more special, Allen concludes. She wanted us to keep moving forward.